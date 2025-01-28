Analyst Calls for Maple Leafs to ‘Overpay’ for Star Forward to Replace Marner

NHL analyst Paul Bissonnette wants the Toronto Maple Leafs to make a bold move this offseason.

The Maple Leafs have Mitch Marner as a pending free agent, and the former NHLer and now analyst thinks Toronto should let him walk. Not only does he think the Maple Leafs should let Marner walk, but he wants the team to use that cap space to sign Mikko Rantanen in free agency.

“Let’s say playoffs didn’t go that positive for the Toronto Maple Leafs,” Bissonnette said on Spittin’ Chiclets. “And maybe you get a similar type of performance out of Marner that you saw last year where we can get into the age-old argument, like he wasn’t a liability, per se. But, he definitely wasn’t regular-season Mitch. So if they were to move on from Mitch Marner and not re-sign him, I would definitely go after Rantanen. I would overpay him to do so.”

Rantanen was just traded from the Colorado Avalanche to the Carolina Hurricanes, as Colorado couldn’t agree to an extension with the star forward. If Rantanen and Marner both hit free agency on July 1, Bissonnette would like to see the Maple Leafs make that swap.

Rantanen has skated in 50 games recording 25 goals and 39 assists for 64 points. Marner, meanwhile, has recorded 15 goals and 53 assists for 68 points in 50 games.

Bissonnette Details Rantanen’s Fit With Maple Leafs

If the Maple Leafs do replace Marner with Rantanen, Bissonnette thinks it makes Toronto a much better team.

Bissonnette says Toronto would be a better playoff team due to their size, which Rantanen would add to, compared to Marner who is a smaller forward.

“You have a big body, like Knies who is going to be a stud player, I’m assuming Tavares is going to come back on a team-friendly deal, so he’s off the books, he’s a big player,” Bissonnette added. You have Nylander, he’s a big, fast, dynamic player. Matthews is a big, fast, dynamic player. Then, all of a sudden you have Rantanen, which is built like a true playoff team. Nothing against Marner, and maybe he will end up signing, but I would imagine that at the pace he’s playing this year he will be asking for the same money that Matthews made. Well, that could fetch you Rantanen. If things don’t go as positive, that should be someone they should try and land.”

Rantanen is a two-time All-Star and helped the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in 2022.

Marner Wants to Stay in Toronto

Marner’s future has been a major question mark for the Maple Leafs all offseason and entering the year.

However, TSN NHL insider Darren Dreger says the star forward wants to remain in Toronto.

“I think that Toronto very much wants to sign Marner and by all indications he wants to stay and be a life-long Toronto Maple Leaf,” Dreger said on TSN’s First Up on January 27. “It’s just the business side is what complicates it most. But, I can assure you one thing, if Mitch Marner decided today being Monday that he wanted to schedule a meeting with Brad Treliving and get the ball rolling, they’d get the ball rolling immediately to sign him.”

Marner is a three-time NHL All-Star.