Analyst Explains Why Maple Leafs Should Start Joseph Woll in Game 6

The Toronto Maple Leafs have now lost back-to-back games, and one analyst believes the team should make a goalie change.

Toronto took a 3-0 series lead over the Ottawa Senators. But, has now lost back-to-back games to make it a series. With the Maple Leafs losing two straight, NHL analyst Nick Alberga of Leafs Nation believes Toronto should consider starting Joseph Woll in favor of Anthony Stolarz in the net.

“If I’m the Maple Leafs, starting Joseph Woll in Game 6 would 1000% be a consideration. And it’s not about Stolarz’s play. He’s been great. That said, they need a boost,” Alberga said.

Although Stolarz hasn’t been bad, Alberga thinks switching goalies could spark Toronto to play better.

Woll went 27-14-1 with a 2.73 GAA and a .909 SV% with the Maple Leafs this season. In last year’s playoffs, he was 2-0 with a 0.86 GAA and a .964 SV% before getting hurt, but he has proven he can play well in the playoffs.

As for Stolarz, he’s 3-2 with a 2.25 GAA and a .899 SV% in these playoffs. But, this is his first time as a starting goalie, so perhaps a bit of a breather could help him, and changing goalies could spark the Maple Leafs to finally end their series.

Former Maple Leafs GM Shoots Down Goalie Change Idea

Although Alberga believes making a goalie change makes sense, former Maple Leafs general manager Brian Burke doesn’t think that should happen at all.

Instead, he says Stolarz is the No. 1 goalie for a reason and deserves to play in Game 6 as he continues to give Toronto the best chance to win.

“Have you been drinking, guys? I wouldn’t touch the goalie, he’s been outstanding, the goals he hasn’t stopped, he hasn’t stopped, he’s been screened on a couple of them. I think he’s been athletic, big, competitive, he’s really been good,” Burke said.

After Toronto lost 4-0 to Ottawa in Game 5, with two empty netters, Stolarz admitted he didn’t see the shot on the first goal.

“Not much,” Stolarz said. “There’s a number of bodies and I think I got a little piece of it. It’s just one you gotta try to keep fighting for sightline and making the save.”

Despite losing back-to-back games and Ottawa scoring more, Stolarz isn’t worried about his play.

“Look at that Florida game, what, two or three goals from the blue line, I mean that’s playoff hockey right there,” Stolarz said. “It just comes down to commitment, blocking shots, fighting through screens. Right now they’re doing those little things to get there. So it’s gonna be up to us to try to battle through that and try to do the same thing to their goalie as well.”

Stolarz signed a two-year, $5 million deal with the Maple Leafs last summer.

Maple Leafs Coach Unlikely to Change Goalies

Before Game 5, Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube was asked about the possibility of making a goalie change.

Stolarz had the worst game of the playoffs in Game 4, but Berube didn’t see a need to make a change.

“I’m just focused on Stolarz right now, playing. That’s really where I’m at. I don’t think there is any reason to change (the goaltender) right now,” Berube said.

With that, it seems unlikely Toronto will be making a goalie change for Game 6 on May 1.