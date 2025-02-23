Analyst Calls For Maple Leafs to Trade Top Line Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be looking to add ahead of the deadline but one analyst thinks they should trade one of their top forwards.

NHL analyst James Tanner of EditorInLeaf of FanSided believes the Maple Leafs should move on from Matthew Knies. Knies plays on Toronto’s top line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner and plays an impactful role for the Leafs.

However, Tanner believes Knies has the most trade value he will ever have and he believes trading him makes sense.

“In a season where Auston Matthews is in his prime, Mitch Marner is on the verge of leaving and John Tavares is likely having his last great year, the concept of the untouchable player should be seen as ridiculous,” Tanner wrote. “The Leafs have one tradable asset that other teams would accept as payment for an elite player. That is Matthew Knies. Easton Cowan, their next first-round pick, and Fraser Minten, combined into one package, would have less value than Matthew Knies. So, the Leafs need to consider trading him.”

Knies is in the final year of his rookie deal and he will get a raise this offseason. The star forward has recorded 21 goals and 15 assists for 36 points in 52 games. He’s on pace for 33 goals this season and is a big body to put in front of the net.

Analyst Explains Why Maple Leafs Should Trade Knies

Despite Knies being young and one of Toronto’s best players, Tanner thinks it would be wise for the team to trade him.

Although Knies is having a great season, Tanner thinks anyone playing with Matthews and Marner would thrive, which is why the Maple Leafs should sell high on Knies.

“He plays all his minutes with Matthews and Marner. The last two guys to do so posted even better numbers than Knies has posted,” Tanner wrote. As the third player in a row who has succeeded wildly in this position, we should notice the pattern and not get over-excited. Knies plays the exact kind of position that tends to get overrated by NHL GMs. His combination of size and scoring ability is extremely coveted and there is a huge chance to get someone to overpay…

“Yes, trading Knies carries risk. Having a power-forward who is 6’3 230 is always desirable. The fact that he’s on such a cheap entry-level contract and the Leafs are in cap trouble is a reason to keep him. But, it’s also worth keeping in mind that that makes him super-valuable in a trade,” Tanner added.

Knies was selected 57th overall in the 2021 NHL draft.

Analyst Details Potential Return For Knies

If Toronto does trade Knies, the Maple Leafs would likely get a hefty return for him.

Tanner thinks the Maple Leafs could get a top-four defenseman and would make their roster much better.

“I wouldn’t trade Knies just to trade him, but when improving your team, you must always trade from a source of strength to address a weakness,” Tanner. “The Leafs have four forwards who are better than Knies, and zero defensemen who are elite. Knies is their most valuable asset. And, the one most likely to get them in on conversations about Noah Dobson or Bowen Byram…

“They also are in win-now mode and their players aren’t getting any younger. Therefore, making a bold, creative, high-risk move is likely the only way they can salvage their season,” Tanner concluded. “Trading Matthew Knies as what I would be willing to bet is the peak of his value, would be just such a move.”

Acquiring a top-pair defenseman would make Toronto better, but dealing Knies would be tough to do.