Analyst Explains Why Maple Leafs Should Trade $92 Million Star in Offseason

NHL analyst Darren Pang believes the Toronto Maple Leafs should look to trade William Nylander this offseason.

The Maple Leafs had another early playoff exit, which could lead to major changes to their roster. The most obvious move is letting Mitch Marner and potentially John Tavares leave in free agency.

However, Pang believes Nylander’s style may not fit the way Craig Berube coaches, which could mean Toronto looks to trade him this offseason to shake up their roster.

“The way Chief coaches, and I’m not speaking for Chief, a big move would be Willie Nylander, to be honest with you,” Pang said on OverDrive. “I think there is a style of play that isn’t working, and the guys that get the heat all the time, it’s Marner; he gets the heat.

“Well, I think he plays a pretty determined two-way game,” Pang added. “I don’t see the same thing with Willie. I see a guy who can skate really well and a guy who can make a play. Gets open, gets opportunities. You want to blow things up, make a move that you can get one player out and two players back, all the managers have done that over time. Lacking some depth in that top nine.”

Nylander has seven years left on his eight-year, $92 million deal with the Maple Leafs. He also has a no-movement clause, so he would need to agree to be traded.

But, Toronto likely could get a ton for the Swede, which helps spread out the talent around the roster, which is what Pang believes the Maple Leafs need.

Analyst Believes Maple Leafs Need to Follow Blues Path

Pang points to the St. Louis Blues and the bold moves they made, which helped them win a Stanley Cup, as proof that Toronto needs to shake it up.

Pang points to Doug Armstrong’s trading for Ryan O’Reilly and Brayden Schenn as moves that helped St. Louis get over the hump. It was also moves that shook up their core, which the Maple Leafs need.

“If you are going to make moves, the same kind of moves that Doug Armstrong did a really good job of,” Pang said. “He got Ryan O’Reilly as a 27-year-old. Yeah, he gave up Tage Thompson, who ended up being a really good player. He was a late draft pick. He gave up a little bit and a first-round pick, and he got Brayden Schenn.

“How good has that been? That’s a 26-year-old heavy player,” Pang added. “Maybe this is the time Brad Treliving knocks on a lot of doors and sees what he can get.. Make a wholesale change that leads to this being his hockey club.”

Pang believes Treliving needs to make this Maple Leafs roster his and make a big move this offseason.

Maple Leafs Coach Enjoys Coaching Nylander

Berube just completed his first year as the Maple Leafs’ coach, and he was impressed with Nylander.

Berube says Nylander is an interesting guy, but someone he enjoyed coaching.

“He is a good teammate and a good guy,” Berube said on Nasty Knuckles. “He wants to win. Like all of us, there are always things to improve on and things we are going to demand from him more, just like the other guys. I enjoyed working with him.”

Nylander recorded 45 goals and 39 assists for 84 points in 82 games last season.