Analyst Urges Maple Leafs to Sign 1192-Game Veteran in Free Agency

The Toronto Maple Leafs will enter the offseason with plenty of cap space in hopes of reshaping their roster.

Toronto is coming off another early playoff exit, as the Maple Leafs will likely want to add some grit and size to the roster. NHL analyst Steve Dangle urged Toronto to sign Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn in free agency.

“I’ll tell you a target that isn’t going to be popular, but I promise you will warm up to it. Jamie Benn,” Dangle said… “The Leafs’ left wing was a weakness this year. They had Matthew Knies and then who else?… The dude is 6-foot-3, over 200 pounds, he’s a dirty player and he’s mean and he has an F-U attitude, and that is what the team needs. He’s exactly what this team has lacked.”

Benn completed his eight-year, $76 million deal with the Stars this season and is their captain. Although he is 35 years old, he can still be an effective player and can be a solid middle-six forward for the Maple Leafs.

Benn adds experience to the roster as well as size and the ability to be physical, which is something Toronto has been lacking. In his 1,192-game career, he has recorded 399 goals and 557 assists for 956 points. This past season with the Stars, he recorded 16 goals and 33 assists for 49 points in 80 games.

Benn is a two-time All-Star and won Olympic Gold with Team Canada in 2014.

Analyst Wonders How Much Benn Has Left

Given that Benn is 35, there are some questions about how much he has left in the tank.

But Dangle believes there is enough that is worth signing him to a one or two-year deal to add a major need to the Maple Leafs’ roster.

“In July, he will be turning 36,” Dangle said. “That renaissance in his career that he had a few years ago, does he have another one in him? If he doesn’t, can he be a 45ish point guy, a 15, 20ish goal guy, can he still be a jerk? And, can he do it for a relatively cheap price? And, would he sign here? I don’t know. His brother signed here and was a popular Leaf. Jamie Benn is a name I would keep an eye on.”

As Dangle notes, Benn’s brother Jordie played for the Maple Leafs in 2022-23, so perhaps he can presuade him to give Toronto a shot.

But, wheteher or not Benn, who has spent his entire career with Dallas will want to leave the Stars is uncertain.

Maple Leafs GM Makes Bold Comment Regarding Core

After yet another early playoff exit, Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving is open to making some major changes.

Treliving will enter his third season as the Maple Leafs GM and he says the DNA of the team needs to change.

“There’s some DNA that has to change in our team,” Treliving said. “If you keep getting to the same result, there’s some DNA that needs to change. That’s on me going forward. We’ve now started the planning, and it’s early, for putting a team together for 2025-26.”

Toronto does have Mitch Marner and John Tavares as free agents, which could be two key parts of the DNA being changed.