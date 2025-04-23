Analyst Urges Maple Leafs to Scratch Forward After ‘Unncessary’ Penalty

The Toronto Maple Leafs are up 2-0 in their first-round playoff series against the Ottawa Senators. Yet, one analyst calls for the team to make a lineup change.

Toronto beat Ottawa in overtime, but the Maple Leafs didn’t play well in the second half of the game. With that, Maple Leafs analyst Stephen Nixon of EditorInLeaf urges Toronto to scratch Nick Robertson.

“Robertson’s skillset unfortunately does not work as a third or fourth line winger. He’s one of those fringe players who can’t find the right role on the Leafs because their top six is too good,” Nixon wrote. “I do still believe in Robertson and think he should be a top-six winger somewhere, but that should take place should be a bad team, not with the Leafs.

“The one issue with Robertson is his size and how that lack of size leads to unforced penalties. Robertson only had 16 penalty minutes during the regular season, but it felt like all of those penalties were unforced, whether it was a trip or high stick, similar to what we saw during Game 2. In two games, Robertson already has six PIMs, but the one penalty he took in Game 2 was unnecessary,” Nixon added.

Robertson also has yet to score in the playoffs. So, along with his bad penalties, Nixon believes Craig Berube should scratch Robertson for Game 3.

Analyst Calls for Max Pacioretty to be Brought Into the Lineup

If Berube does scratch Robertson, Nixon believes veteran forward Max Pacioretty should be brought into the lineup.

Pacioretty dealt with injuries all season and hasn’t played since February 8. Yet, Nixon believes the veteran forward can play better than Robertson has.

“If Pacioretty gets inserted into the line-up and doesn’t score, it’s still going to be a huge win as long as he isn’t committing dumb penalties and allowing the opposition to score when he’s on the ice. Based on what we’ve seen with Robertson this playoffs, and in the past, I would feel much safer with the veteran Pacioretty as your third/fourth-line winger than Robertson, as it feels like his time with the Leafs is finished,” Nixon added.

Paxioretty skated in 37 games this season with the Maple Leafs, recording 5 goals and 8 assists for 13 points.

Maple Leafs Coach Undecided on Lineup Changes

Despite Toronto being up 2-0 in the series, Craig Berube is open to a lineup change.

Berube says he hasn’t made up his mind on his lineup for Game 3, as he is thinking about other moves.

“Probably. We’ll see. Still thinking about things. I haven’t made my mind up yet on that,” Berube said.

If Berube does make a lineup change, Pacioretty will likely draw in the lineup. On defense, Jani Hakanpaa could also get put into the lineup.

But, regardless, Berube says the team has work to do as he wasn’t happy with most of the Maple Leafs play in Game 2.

“The first period was really good, I liked our start a lot,” Berube said. “We came out playing on our toes, got to our forecheck. We were aggressive, we got out to a good lead and the power play came through again. Second period, I thought they were the better team. We didn’t make plays. We looked like we were protecting the lead a little bit, didn’t make enough plays, didn’t advance it and get to the offensive zone enough. … The third period was fine, we were in good shape. The goal was the first shot we gave up in the third period.”

Game 3 is set for April 24 at 7 p.m. ET.