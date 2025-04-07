Analyst Urges Maple Leafs to Avoid Scratching 14-Goalscorer in Playoffs

NHL analyst Jonas Siegel of The Athletic believes the Toronto Maple Leafs need to play Nick Robertson in the playoffs as he can add some much-needed scoring to the lineup.

Despite being a regular in the lineup throughout the season, Robertson has been scratched multiple times in the playoffs. His size has been a knock against him, but Siegel thinks Craig Berube and the Maple Leafs can’t scratch him in these playoffs.

“The Robertson playoff decision is difficult. I’d lean to playing him,” Siegel wrote. “This Leafs team remains super top-heavy: Nylander, Tavares, Matthews, Marner, Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann have accounted for 72 percent of the goals this season.

“Robertson is next up with 14 goals. After that? Max Domi with eight, followed by Morgan Rielly and Steven Lorentz with seven apiece. Among all the forwards in the bottom six (with perhaps the exclusion of Max Pacioretty, who went goal-less in his last 17 games before injury), Robertson is by far the most likely to put the puck in the back of the net and maybe even win the Leafs a game because of it,” Siegel added. “That’s tantalizing for a team that’s struggled to score in the playoffs.”

Although he has 14 goals this season, Robertson has struggled to produce in the playoffs. He’s played in 10 playoff games as a Leaf and scored only once in the 2020 play-in round against the Columbus Blue Jackets. He played in six games last playoffs against the Boston Bruins and never scored.

Analyst Believes Robertson is Worth Playing for Maple Leafs

Robertson adds some much-needed scoring for the Maple Leafs in the bottom six, which has been an issue in the playoffs.

Although Robertson has had his struggles in the playoffs, Siegel thinks it’s worth the risk of playing him to potentially get a key goal in the playoffs.

“Robertson’s limitations are real and understandably scary for Berube. He’s small, makes risky decisions with the puck and, especially of late, has taken some problematic penalties,” Siegel wrote. “But is he any worse off in any of those departments than, say, Domi? Consider that Robertson has actually drawn more penalties (11) than he’s taken (seven). Domi, conversely, has taken 14 more penalties than he’s drawn (25-11).

“Robertson is nowhere near as safe an option (and coaches like safe) as Pontus Holmberg, Lorentz or Järnkrok. The potential downsides with him, then, are much higher. But so is the upside. Play him with Domi, and the Leafs might get a third-line scoring game when they need it,” Siegel added.

Robertson did request a trade this offseason from the Maple Leafs, but he ended up signing a one-year deal.

Maple Leafs Coach Praises Robertson

Although Robertson’s 14 goals are seventh on the team, he has been in and out of the lineup at times.

However, after returning to the lineup on April 4, he scored twice, and Berube praised the forward.

“He’s been probably a little bit more motivated. Nobody likes to sit out, right?” coach Craig Berube said. “And when you get back in there, you’re a little bit more hungry. There’s no doubt about it.”

However, whether or not he will be in the lineup for Game 1 of the playoffs is to be seen.