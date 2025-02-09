Analyst Urges Maple Leafs to Let Mitch Marner Walk And Sign 55-Goal Scorer

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a decision to make with superstar forward Mitch Marner who will be a free agent on July 1.

Marner will be one of, if not the best free agents available come July 1. Marner has made it clear he wants to remain in Toronto, but NHL analyst Matteo Giuliano of FanSided calls for the Maple Leafs to let him walk.

“The contract negotiations between Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs have been quiet,” Giuliano wrote. “Not much has been reported on the situation so I’m unsure if they’re close or far apart on a deal. Although Marner has been fantastic this year, the Toronto Maple Leafs should let him leave in free agency and replace him.”

Although letting Marner walk would be tough, Giuliano urges Toronto to sign Rantanen to replace Marner.

“There is a very capable player who is set to hit free agency that the Leafs seriously need to consider taking a run at,” Giuliano added. “Mikko Rantanen was just traded to the Carolina Hurricanes but is set to be a free agent at the end of the year. Replacing Marner with Rantanen would instantly make this team better.”

Marner and Rantanen are set to be the top two free agents available come July 1.

Analyst Calls Rantanen a Perfect Fit For Maple Leafs

Replacing Marner with Rantanen would be a bold move for Toronto but one Giuliano thinks it is necessary.

Rantanen would add more scoring to the offense as his career-high in goals is 55. The Maple Leafs’ lack of success in the playoffs has come due to a lack of scoring, which Rantanen would be able to fix.

“He also has tons of playoff experience and is a cup winner. Rantanen has been spectacular in the playoffs too, posting 34 goals and 67 assists for 101 total points through 81 career playoff games. Bringing in Rantanen provides the roster with a player who excels at the hardest and most valuable part of the sport. He can score,” Giuliano wrote.

The analyst believes Rantanen gives the Maple Leafs the best chance to win the Stanley Cup.

“If the Marner we’re seeing this regular season translates to the playoffs, then I’d be happy paying him to stay. If we see the best of Marner, this team is going to make a run. He also isn’t the only one who needs to improve his play in the playoffs, but he is a big expiring deal this offseason,” Giuliano added. “Rantanen is only a year older than Mitch, so you’re not committing to a much older guy long-term. He is a playoff performer, cup winner and elite goal scorer whose contract looks like it will be comparable to Marner’s. Cut ties with Marner and take a run at Rantanen.”

Rantanen has skated in 55 games recording 26 goals and 40 assists this season. Marner, meanwhile, has recorded 16 goals and 55 assists for 71 points in 54 games.

Maple Leafs Enter Break in Playoff Spot

Toronto is one of the best teams in the NHL and will be back in the playoffs.

However, the Maple Leafs suffered a 2-1 loss to the Vancouver Canucks before the 4 Nations Face-Off Break. But, Toronto went 3-1 on its road trip which has the Maple Leafs pleased with their game.

“If you look at the road trip as a whole, it’s a positive,” Morgan Rielly said. “This would have been great to end it off on a high note going into the (4 Nations Face-Off) break. Didn’t happen that way but it’s a good trip all around. We just missed out on making it great.”

The Maple Leafs are 33-20-2 and in second place in the Atlantic Division.