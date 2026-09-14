Auston Matthews Given Clear Playoff Warning Before Maple Leafs Season

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into the 2026-27 NHL season with high expectations.

Not only because of new additions such as No. 1 overall prospect Gavin McKenna and veteran Russian goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, among others, but also because of elements already within the franchise.

Clearly, the name that appears the most in the media is captain Auston Matthews.

Matthews, 28, has left the feeling that he has fallen short, at least in recent seasons, although so far nobody doubts his quality and his elite ability.

In a recent appearance on TSN, Gino Reda and analyst Cheryl Pounder evaluated the situation the Leafs find themselves in ahead of next season, and Pounder didn’t hesitate to warn Matthews and the franchise about their playoff aspirations.

“So all of these (Darren Raddysh and Chris Tanev in the blueline) combined with, you know, Easton Cowan with games under his belt, Gavin McKenna, and (Sergei) Bobrovsky. Yes, I do think they’re pushing toward a better vibe in the right direction,” Pounder initially said.

Then, she added, “But Gino, to me, there is one cog in that wheel that has to drive the play if they are going to make the playoffs, and that is one Auston Matthews. He’s got to get back to the playoff performances, or rather, the performances, a few years ago.”

“You can’t have 78 points, 53 points, regardless of health. This man has to be healthy and has to drive play if this team wants to get back to the playoffs.”

Maple Leafs’ Sergei Bobrovsky Calls Playing With Auston Matthews ‘An Honor’

Meanwhile, goalie Bobrovsky made a statement about what it represents to play with Matthews that speaks volumes. The Russian appeared before the media during media availability this Monday, Sept. 14, for the Leafs & Legends Charity Golf Classic.

The 37-year-old goalie didn’t hide his happiness about now playing with Matthews instead of playing against him.

“What’s it been like getting to know Auston a bit, and how happy are you to be on his side and not have him shooting on you?” Bobrovsky was asked.

He said, “Yeah, you’re exactly right. I’m so happy that I’m not gonna play against him. He’s an unbelievably skilled player, you know. He’s got everything on him: shot, size, you know, vision, everything. So to see him in practice and to be around him, it’s an honor, you know, and I’m excited to play with him.”