Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews Comes Clean On Sergei Bobrovsky Addition

As part of the major overhaul of the Toronto Maple Leafs during the offseason, general manager John Chayka switched up their goaltending by not only trading Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers, but also signing Sergei Bobrovsky from the divisional rival Florida Panthers.

Bobrovsky, who was unable to come to terms on a new deal with the club he’d helped win consecutive Stanley Cup titles, signed a three-year, $21 million contract with the Maple Leafs, the same club he’d helped the Panthers beat in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2023 and 2025.

For Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, the addition of Bobrovsky has been nothing but a positive.

Auston Matthews Shares True View Of Sergei Bobrovsky Landing With The Toronto Maple Leafs

Bobrovsky, who had been a thorn in Toronto’s side over the years, is now wearing their colors, and Auston Matthews couldn’t be happier.

“It’s an absolute treat,” Matthews said of Bobrovsky via David Alter on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I’m not going to lie. I was so excited when we signed him and just to be around him. I mean, the stories, the hype around him and just the professional that he is and how he looks after himself, just his focus, it’s extremely impressive. And I couldn’t be happier to have him on our side.”

Meanwhile, Bobrovsky recently said that he’s happy that he’s no longer facing Matthews and is on the same team.

“Yeah, you’re exactly right,” Bobrovsky said. “I’m so happy that I’m not gonna play against him. He’s an unbelievably skilled player, you know. He’s got everything on him: shot, size, you know, vision, everything. So to see him in practice and to be around him, it’s an honor, you know, and I’m excited to play with him.”

The Maple Leafs Signed Sergei Bobrovsky During The Offseason

After seven seasons with the Panthers, Bobrovsky signed a three-year contract with the Maple Leafs.

“The resume speaks for itself, possibly ends up being the best in that position of all-time,” Chayka said of Bobrovsky. “And to be able to secure a player like that for this team that’s looking to break through, it was the right player at the right time.”