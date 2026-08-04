Auston Matthews Makes Major 1st Impression On Maple Leafs’ Jack Roslovic

There are multiple new faces in town for the Toronto Maple Leafs for the upcoming season both behind the bench and on the ice.

Among the more notable names who will be making their debuts for the Leafs on the ice this season include former Stanley Cup winning goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky along with Nick Paul, both of whom were acquired from Toronto’s Sunshine State rivals via free agency and trade by GM John Chayka.

Another name who will be making his Maple Leafs debut this season is forward Jack Roslovic, who played last season with the Edmonton Oilers and agreed to join the Maple Leafs with a two-year, $8 million contract.

And already, Roslovic is finding the transition to Toronto smooth thanks to the help from captain Auston Matthews.

New Toronto Maple Leafs Forward Jack Roslovic Lauds Auston Matthews

According to Roslovic, he’s already spoken with Matthews several times, and his help has been instrumental in helping him get acclimated to his new team and surroundings.

“Yeah, I’ve talked to Auston a lot. He’s been awesome, helping me figure out where to live, what to do around town, and even introducing me to the staff and people around the organization,” he said. “It’s really fun when you get the chance to play with someone you once had a lot of success with. I’ve heard their locker room is really strong, and we’ve already been chatting in the group messages, getting to know everyone. It seems like it’s going to be a good time, and everyone’s ready to get to work. So it’s exciting.”

Last season with the Oilers, Roslovic appeared in 68 games and scored 21 goals to go with 15 assists. He also registered an assist in the Western Conference Quarterfinal, as he and the Oilers were eliminated by the divisional rival Anaheim Ducks.

He was originally taken in the first round (25th overall pick) of the 2015 NHL Draft by the rival Winnipeg Jets, with whom he’d begin his career.

Roslovic was eventually traded along with former No. 2 overall pick Patrik Laine to the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021, where he would play until being dealt to the New York Rangers in 2024.

After concluding his time with the Rangers, he signed a one-year contract with the Carolina Hurricanes, and would score 22 goals with 17 assists in his first and only campaign in Raleigh.

So far in 594 career regular season games, Roslovic has scored 123 goals with 173 assists. He’s also contributed three goals with 15 assists in 51 career Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Jack Roslovic Is One Of Many New Faces With The Maple Leafs This Season

Roslovic is one of many new faces that will play for the Maple Leafs this season, along with the aforementioned Sergei Bobrovsky and Nick Paul.

Additionally, Darren Raddysh, Colton Sissons, Teddy Blueger, Brandon Duhaime, and Vinni Lettieri were signed by GM John Chayka.

Notably, rookie forward Gavin McKenna is also expected to earn a roster spot for the Maple Leafs this season after they selected him out of Penn State University with the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.