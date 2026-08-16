Auston Matthews Health Details Leak Sparks Furious Reaction From Toronto Personality

It’s been a struggle for Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews to remain healthy over the last two seasons, as he’s missed multiple games due to different health ailments.

He traveled overseas to Germany in late 2024 for treatment regarding an undisclosed upper-body/lower-back injury, but he also suffered an unrelated injury late this most recent season after taking a dirty knee-on-knee hit from Radko Gudas of the Anaheim Ducks, resulting in an MCL sprain.

The good news for Matthews is that he’s on track to be fully healthy to begin the upcoming campaign, which will be his third since inheriting the captaincy from John Tavares. But has too much sensitive information been released?

Prominent Personality Blasts Sensitive Health Details Of Toronto Maple Leafs Captain Auston Matthews Being Leaked

Not only did Matthews suffer an MCL sprain because of the hit from Gudas, but he also suffered a quadriceps contusion. His personal sports chiropractor, Shawn Robek, recently disclosed that the Maple Leafs captain has made tremendous improvements during the offseason.

“I’m helping take care of his knee,” Robek said on “First Up.” “I was part of the team in addressing the soft tissue structures associated with that injury.”

“It’s my job to clean up those tissues, make sure the joints are moving well,” Robek said. “And teach him some intentional corrective exercise so we can make sure the joints are functioning optimally.”

However, the release of this information did not sit well with prominent Toronto media personality Sid Seixeiro.

“There’s a chiropractor in Arizona who just posted a photo on Instagram of him and Auston Matthews,” Seixeiro said. “I’m listening to First Up on TSN radio, and I believe it was Aaron Korolnek in with Mike De Stefano today. I thought he was joking when Aaron Korolnek first said this on air, but Korolnek said, coming up at 9 a.m. Eastern, we’re going to talk via phone with Dr. Shawn Robek, Auston Matthews’ chiropractor, and I went, ‘He’s not serious. What doctor does interviews in the city about, of all teams, the Leafs?’”

“Oops. That’s why you don’t let doctors talk on the radio. Lower back was not the focus this year. Well, that’s out of the bag. How does a 69-goal scorer go to 30? Why does a 69-goal scorer run to Germany to see if there’s anything else they can do? Why has he not looked right?” said Sid.

Auston Matthews Was Hurt By Radko Gudas Late Last Season

When the Ducks came to town to take on the Maple Leafs, Gudas, who had been a thorn in Toronto’s side during his first tenure with the Florida Panthers, injured Matthews when he caught him with a dirty knee-on-knee hit during the second period of play.

Matthews was immediately in distress and needed help from a trainer to get off the ice. Meanwhile, Gudas would eventually be suspended for five games by the NHL Department of Player Safety for his actions, which more than a few fans of the Leafs and players didn’t feel was adequate enough punishment.