Auston Matthews Reveals His Confidence Level Ahead of Maple Leafs’ Opener

The feeling in Toronto is strong as the Toronto Maple Leafs and captain Auston Matthews are set to open the 2026-27 regular season on Tuesday against their divisional rival, the Montreal Canadiens.

Matthews and the Maple Leafs are fresh off their Arizona trip, where they paid a visit to the family of Matthew Mayich. The Maple Leafs spent a lot of time bonding over the trip; the Maple Leafs captain felt the team grew closer and more comfortable with one another heading into the campaign. When Matthews spoke to the media following Monday’s practice at Scotiabank Arena, he expressed his confidence in his game and where the Maple Leafs are heading.

Auston Matthews on the Maple Leafs Training Camp

“ I think two preseason games is a quick camp, but every practice day you come in here, and you kind of just try to get a little bit better,” Matthews said. “Feel a little bit better, get your legs under you a little bit more, your timing and stuff like that. Same thing with the games. It was two quick games, but I thought a lot of good, positive momentum from going to two, and just wanna continue to carry that.”

The Maple Leafs were the first team to complete their preseason schedule with their final split-squad game against the Ottawa Senators five days ago. The Scottsdale native believes the Maple Leafs have had good practices throughout the large gap of games and are finding ways to keep the positivity built from those final two games.

“ You just look around the room and just the feeling, the energy that I’ve felt and I think everybody’s felt since being here and before camp, during camp,” Matthews said. “Spending a lot of quality time together outside the rink as well has been really important. I just think about the practices. The pace has been great; guys are skating. Just feels like everybody’s on the same page and ready to work, do what’s best for the team, and leave it all out there every single night.”

Matthews on Jim Hiller’s System

Despite all the new faces, the Maple Leafs have changed their play style with new bench boss Jim Hiller. It is clear to many that Toronto is looking to play a more puck-possessive style of play rather than the dump-and-chase they had played with Craig Berube just one season ago. When the Maple Leafs have been most successful in the regular season, they have played a fast-paced offensive brand of hockey, which seems to be the direction Hiller is heading.

”I think for him, it’s making sure that we have the structure down. But in the end, it’s moving your feet, skating on both sides of the puck and making sure that the guys got freedom to make plays when there are plays to be made,” he said. “ If you make a mistake, it’s no trouble. Just work to get back and try to support each other throughout the ice. I think that frees guys up a little bit, which is great. But I think the key point and the key emphasis that he’s been kind of pushing on us throughout camp and throughout the games is making sure that we’re skating on both sides of the puck, track it back, trying to create turnovers so we can utilize our speed and our skill going back the other way.”