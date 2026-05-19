Auston Matthews Trade: 3 Scenarios Maple Leafs Could Explore

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in a bit of a pickle. The GM change that brought John Chayka further fueled the uncertainty surrounding a potential Auston Matthews trade.

Now, the dismissal of Craig Berube has muddied the waters even more. That situation has added even more fodder to an already tense situation. There’s a tense calm at the moment, but it’s something that could change in the blink of an eye.

While the talk has been that the Maple Leafs want to keep Matthews, and Matthews has pledged his commitment to the organization, a chance could happen.

So, with that in mind, here’s a look at three potential scenarios the Maple Leafs could explore in the event of an Auston Matthews trade.

3 Auston Matthews Trade Scenarios for Maple Leafs to Explore

New York Rangers

The New York Rangers are hardly Stanley Cup contenders at this point. But the links to the organization could compel Matthews to agree to a deal to the Big Apple.

Those links hinge on Team USA teammates J.T. Miller and Vincent Trocheck, along with coach Mike Sullivan.

The Rangers would have to give up a ton in an Auston Matthews trade. The problem is that they just don’t have the capital to pull it off. However, with the #5 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, that pick could be a good starting point moving forward.

If a deal happened after the draft, the Rangers would have to look at moving several of their top prospects. As for which prospects those could be, well, that’s a story for another day.

The Rangers may seem like a long shot to pull off an Auston Matthews trade, but they have the connections to entice the Maple Leafs captain to waive his no-trade clause to head to Broadway.

Auston Matthews Trade to LA Kings

The LA Kings are a team that will be looking for a top-line center following the retirement of Anze Kopitar. Kopitar’s retirement will also leave the Kings’ captaincy vacant for the time being. That could be the ideal scenario for Matthews to step into the limelight.

The possibility of an Auston Matthews trade involving the Kings wouldn’t be the craziest thing in the world. The Kings have a top-tier scoring winger in Artemi Panarin to pair with Matthews. Plus, the Kings are a playoff team, even if their performance hasn’t exactly been impressive in the postseason.

As for what the Kings could provide the Maple Leafs, a young defenseman like Brandt Clarke could get the discussion started. Also, goalie prospect Carter George may enter the conversation.

It’s worth noting that the Kings would have mainly prospects to offer, as Quinton Byfield is believed to be an untouchable. So, prospects and picks would be the package heading to Toronto in an Auston Matthews trade.

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Minnesota Wild

One of the most-talked-about destinations for Matthews has been Minnesota. The Wild have been big-game hunting over the last couple of seasons, and, well, Matthews would fit that bill.

The Wild would arguably be the best destination for Matthews in terms of joining a contending club, while the club has something to offer the Maple Leafs in return.

An Auston Matthews trade could see the Wild give up one of Jesper Wallstedt or Filip Gustavsson. Also, prospects Charlie Stramel and Danila Yurov would be in play. Plus, multiple first-round picks could be in the works.

For the Wild, pulling off this trade would help them keep Quinn Hughes. The organization knows that its top blueliner could bolt at the end of next season. That’s why making a massive move like this would allow the Wild to keep Hughes for the long haul.