Aleksander Barkov’s Blunt Message For Sergei Bobrovsky After Maple Leafs Defection

After he was unable to come to terms with the Florida Panthers on a new contract, goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky jumped ship and joined the divisional rival Toronto Maple Leafs, signing a three-year, $21 million deal.

Bobrovsky becomes Toronto’s starter and is once again teamed up with Anthony Stolarz, with whom he played during the 2023-24 campaign in Florida; Stolarz then signed in Toronto that summer.

While Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk recently expressed disappointment that he was losing Bobrovsky as a teammate while maintaining tremendous respect for the former Florida goaltender, captain Aleksander Barkov is now doing the same.

Aleksander Barkov Gets Honest About Sergei Bobrovsky Jumping Ship To The Toronto Maple Leafs

It’s clear that, like Tkachuk, Bobrovsky still has the admiration and respect of Barkov.

“There’s no one like him,” Barkov explained during the NHL Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Tuesday via The Daily Faceoff. “The way he was here for seven seasons, it was just incredible. We’re going to miss him a lot as a person, as a goalie and a person. He was a great person, really that type of guy you look up to every single day with what he does. Me personally, I learned so much from him just watching him, just looking at him, just seeing what he does day to day and how he tries to get better.”

“Even at his age, I think he’s what, 37, 38, he feels like and looks like he’s in his early 30s, maybe even late 20s,” he said. “That’s what you want to be as a perfect human being and athlete. For sure, we’re going to miss him a lot.”

Barkov also touted Bobrovsky’s leadership and work ethic prowess, as he wanted all of his teammates to be the best versions of themselves.

“When he speaks, everyone listens,” Barkov said. “At the gym, he’s always working hard. On the ice working really hard. He’s one of those guys you look at when you’re a young guy, and you’re like ‘He’s 35 or 36 and he works three times more than I do. Maybe I should do something about it’.”

Bobrovsky, who signed a seven year contract with the Panthers in the summer of 2019 following stints with the Philadelphia Flyers and Columbus Blue Jackets, went 201-113-21 with a 2.80 goals-against average, a .903 save percentage, and 20 shutouts in 349 total appearances in Florida.

Sergei Bobrovsky Is Excited To Join The Maple Leafs

Bobrovsky, who played a key role in helping the Panthers defeat the Maple Leafs in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in both 2023 and 2025, said that he’s happy to be joining Toronto.

“First of all, I’m excited for the opportunity,” Bobrovsky said after signing in Toronto. “To be honest, I thought I’m going to stay in Florida. But things work out like how they work out, and the Leafs put their trust in me, they put their belief and they give me a good opportunity to join the historical, legendary team and be part of this organization.”

Bobrovsky will make his return to Florida with Toronto for the first time on March 6, 2027; the Maple Leafs host Florida for the first time at Scotiabank Arena on December 3.