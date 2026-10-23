Toronto Maple Leafs Coach Explains Why Top Prospect Wasn’t Recalled Amid Injuries

The Toronto Maple Leafs decided not to recall their top prospect amid injuries.

Toronto’s blue line has been decimated by injuries and many fans have called for top prospect Ben Danford to be recalled. Yet, that hasn’t been the case.

The Maple Leafs selected Danford 31st overall in the 2024 NHL Draft. He’s currently playing for the Toronto Marlies in the AHL.

Toronto Maple Leafs Didn’t Recall Ben Danford

Toronto is already without Chris Tanev, and to make matters worse, Nick Blankenburg and Marshall Rifai were placed on the IR on Friday.

With both defensemen injured, Maple Leafs fans were urging the team to recall Danford, who is the team’s top prospect. Yet, head coach Jim Hiller explained why the Maple Leafs opted not to promote Danford to make his NHL debut.

“The one mistake you can make is maybe trying to rush people. We have good options,” Hiller said.

Hiller said the Maple Leafs did consider calling up the 20-year-old, but thought it’s better for his development to remain in the AHL. Defensemen do take longer to develop than forwards, and Toronto doesn’t want to rush Danford who is known as a defensive defenseman.

Instead, the Maple Leafs promoted Dakota Mermis and Cole McWard from the Marlies. Mermis has played for Toronto in the past and Hiller likes his experience.

“It’s easier for him that’s for sure… mature strong player, he’s NHL ready,” Hiller said about Mermis.

Mermis has appeared in 89 career NHL games, and he made his NHL debut during the 2017-18 season. McWard, meanwhile, has appeared in 9 NHL games, most recently 3 games with the New York Islanders last season.

As for Danford, he’s recorded 3 assists in 6 games in the AHL this season.

Toronto Preparing for Edmonton Matchup

The Maple Leafs will play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Edmonton is led by Connor McDavid, and the Maple Leafs know it will be tough to limit the superstar forward.

“I mean, I don’t think it’s really too surprising,” Auston Matthews said from the club’s practice facility Friday before the Maple Leafs set off for Edmonton. “I think since he came into the league, he’s been the standard. He’s obviously a fantastic player — not too many people in history have done what he’s continued to do.”

The Maple Leafs are 6-4-2.