Maple Leafs Complete Blockbuster Trade With Major Extension

The blockbuster trade that has been rumored to be close to completion is officially in the books between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Columbus Blue Jackets, and it includes a major extension for Toronto’s newest forward.

The full trade has been confirmed as Toronto acquiring Kirill Marchenko, Miles Wood, and Elvis Merzlikins from Columbus in return for Matthew Knies, Steven Lorentz, Emil Andrae, and a 2nd-round draft pick.

Additionally, Marchenko has agreed to a major extension with the Maple Leafs, a six-year deal with a $12.5 million salary cap hit.

The full trade was confirmed by NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun, who wrote the following on X:

“To Columbus: Knies, Andrae, Lorentz and 2007 2nd Rd pick (the pick Leafs got from Seattle) To Toronto: Marchenko, Merzlikins, Wood Marchenko has verbally agreed to six-year extension with Leafs (six years x $12.5 M)”

The Toronto Maple Leafs Have Signed Kirill Marchenko To A Six-Year Contract Extension

Marchenko, who was entering the final year of his contract in Columbus, has agreed to a six-year extension with the Maple Leafs that carries a $12.5 million salary cap hit.

He sounded anything but fully committed to playing with the Blue Jackets beyond the current season when asked about his future with the club earlier this month in Training Camp.

So far in his NHL career, he’s skated in 292 games and has 102 goals with 106 assists, but has yet to skate in a Stanley Cup Playoff game.

Elvis Merzlikins Is Now With The Maple Leafs

Merzlikins, who was taken with the 76th overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, joined the Blue Jackets late in the 2018-19 season after playing in Switzerland with HC Lugano.

He made his NHL debut the following season and, after a slow start, took over a larger role when Joonas Korpisalo was injured. Merzlikins finished his rookie season 13-9-8 with five shutouts and was named to the NHL All-Rookie Team.

He signed a five-year, $27 million extension in 2021, but his numbers declined over the next two seasons. Injuries limited him to 30 games in 2022-23, when he posted a .876 save percentage. He would later request a trade in 2024, but remained in place. Last season, he had a 14-11-3 record with a 3.40 goals-against average, a .883 save percentage, and one shutout.