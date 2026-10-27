Maple Leafs Just Got Major Blockbuster Trade Hint From GM

There’s no denying the fact that Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka has been one of the busiest executives in the NHL since taking over the position that was vacated by Brad Treliving.

Not only did the Maple Leafs select Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna with the first overall selection after winning the NHL Draft Lottery, but they also made multiple overhauls in both the front office, the roster, and the coaching staff.

Chayka has shown that he’s not afraid to swing for the fences when it comes to making deals, as evidenced by his major acquisition of Kirill Marchenko from the Columbus Blue Jackets in a multi-player trade. But does he have another trick up his sleeve before long?

It’s certainly a possibility, based on his most recent comments.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Leaves The Door Open For Yet Another Blockbuster Trade

When asked if he would be comfortable making another blockbuster trade similar to that of when he landed Kirill Marchenko from the Columbus Blue Jackets in return for Matthew Knies and multiple other assets, Chayka gave a one-word, simple answer.

“Yes,” he said.

Right now, the Maple Leafs have just under $3 million of available salary cap space with which to utilize additional moves. Does their current cap structure create a scenario in which they would shy away from making a move?

Not likely, according to Chayka.

“Not really,” Chayka said. “Anytime you’re in pro sports now, it always becomes a bit of a math and finance problem. But I think we’ve got good flexibility. Every discussion we’ve had, I don’t think that’s going to be a gating item for us, and I think it will position well in that way.”

Chayka has certainly put the rest of the NHL on notice that he’s not afraid to make his stamp on the Maple Leafs, as evidenced through multiple shrewd trades and free agent signings.

John Chayka Speaks Bluntly On Gavin McKenna

McKenna, who has experienced a few growing pains as most young NHL players do during their rookie campaigns, earned praise from Chayka for his early performance.

“The things you see from (McKenna), it’s not hard to forecast out and see that he could be a top player in this league one day. I think the idea that 18-year-olds come in, even if they’re first overall picks and they’re ready to dictate outcomes and be superstars, if you actually look at it, it’s pretty rare and almost never happens,” Chayka said.

“As a coaching staff, they’re trying to win hockey games at the NHL level,” Chayka said. “And for all of Gavin’s offensive gifts, coming in the league, playing without the puck, when you’re used to having the puck your whole life, you’d probably guess there’s players on a roster that get paid to play better defensively. And for a coaching staff to lean on those players more heavily probably makes logical sense.”

So far in his rookie campaign, McKenna has appeared in 14 games, and has three goals with five assists.