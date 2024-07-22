Maple Leafs Linked to Winger In Reunion With Coach Craig Berube

With most free agents who entered the offseason without a contract already signed to new deals, the Toronto Maple Leafs will need to dig deep if they want to add a player with a semblance of talent.

In a July 21 post looking at players still available, NHL analyst Mike Augello of Hockey Buzz highlighted a forward who played Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube as a potential target Toronto might consider adding.

“Sammy Blais played for Berube with the Blues on the 2019 Cup winner as a fourth-line role player,” Augello wrote. “Only 28, the 6’2”, 206 lb. winger is all sandpaper and not much skill.”

While that’s not the flashiest of descriptions, Blais could add some grit to the Leafs’ forward corps as a depth player to slot into the third or fourth line depending on the opposition.

Blais is also still young and should have many years ahead of him while coming in at a cheap price this deep into the offseason.

The winger spent a season and a half (July 2021 through February 2023) playing for the New York Rangers, but otherwise, he’s always skated for the St. Louis Blues.

Augello points out the Maple Leafs’ track record of singing players late in the offseason as a potential indication of a Blais signing in August or even September via tryout.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs just before the start of training camp last September chose to extend a professional tryout to former San Jose Shark Noah Gregor, which resulted in the speedy forward earning a roster spot,” Augello wrote. “As the calendar flips to August and camps are weeks away, unsigned free agents may be willing to roll the dice and take a chance on latching onto a club via the tryout route.”

Maple Leafs Links to St. Louis Blues & Sammy Blais

Augello briefly mentioned Blais as a potential target for the Maple Leafs in the bargain bin of free agency, but other analysts had already predated his call in the past.

For one, Bennett Jull of The Leasf Nation mentioned Blais as an “honorable mention” among a few “cheaper alternatives for Brad Treliving and the Maple Leafs” deep into free agency.

“There are players who sign cheaper deals that out-kick their coverage and overperform. In a salary cap league where every penny counts, getting these signings right is crucial,” Jull wrote on July 1 before mentioning Blais as a skater who “could prove to be a great value signing.”

Writing for the same outlet, fellow analyst Jon Steitzer broke down Berube’s line usage with the Blues during the 2023-24 season on July 16.

Blais spent most of his time playing along with Jakub Vrana and Kevin Hayes in the Blues’ third forward line as a bottom-six forward.

“Berube wanted a 3rd line of experienced players together and up until now in the roster you can see that Berube has leaned on experience,” Steitzer wrote. “It’s probably a sign that Kampf will get the best look at as the Leafs 3C based on their current options. One of Connor Dewar, Bobby McMann, or Matthew Knies would fit the Blais type of role.”

While having many options already on the roster, the Leafs could still sign Blais to slot him in place of one of the three players mentioned by Steitzer or to use him in the fourth line.

Blais appeared in 53 games during the 2023-24 season, scoring 1 goal and assisting 6 for 7 total points with the Blues.

Maple Leafs Hire Craig Berube Aiming at Championship

Just one week after firing former head coach Sheldon Keefe, the Toronto Maple Leafs reached an agreement with Craig Berube to coach the organization becoming the 32nd head coach for the Canadian franchise.

The Leafs announced Berube’s hiring on Friday, May 17. The former Maple Leafs player will now try to bring the Cup to the team he once played for.

The Leafs released an official statement on May 9 discussing Keefe’s firing and announcing the search for a new head coach was going to start “immediately” to fill that vacancy. “The organization will immediately begin the search for a new head coach,” the statement read.

Eight days later, the official appointment was confirmed by the Leafs across their social media platforms and team website, and since then Toronto has signed (albeit possibly overpaying) superstar defenseman Chris Tanev while navigating the Mitch Marner situation among other offseason rumors.