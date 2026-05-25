Bombshell Report: Chris Pronger Eyed Key Maple Leafs Front Office Position

There have already been multiple high-profile switches in direction for the Toronto Maple Leafs, beginning with the dismissal of general manager Brad Treliving on March 30 when it became clear the club had fallen out of the race for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This season marked the first year since 2016 that the club failed to play beyond the 82nd game of the regular season.

Additionally, following the hiring of John Chayka as general manager, his first major move was to dismiss head coach Craig Berube, who was only the second coach since 2004 to lead the club to the second round of the postseason; the current search for the next Maple Leafs head coach is ongoing.

However, a former NHL Hall of Fame defenseman who had been linked to the Maple Leafs is now confirming that he did, in fact, interview for a high-profile executive position with the club.

Former NHL Defenseman Chris Pronger Confirms He Interviewed With The Toronto Maple Leafs

According to TSN’s OverDrive, former NHL Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger, who had been linked to the Maple Leafs as a potential replacement for Treliving, interviewed with Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment CEO Keith Pelley for their president of hockey operations role.

“NEWS: Chris Pronger on OverDrive confirms he interviewed for the Maple Leafs’ president of hockey operations role and met with Keith Pelley,” OverDrive wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Chris Pronger Denies He Interviewed For The Open Maple Leafs General Manager Position

While he may have interviewed for the position of president of hockey operations, Pronger said last month that he never interviewed for the position of general manager.

“There’s a lot of rumours out there. I’m in the media like you guys. I’m interested to see how this all plays out too,” he said. “There’s some vicious rumours out there that said I interviewed for the GM job. I did not interview for that role.”

Pronger also said that while he’s looking for new opportunities, he wants it to be the right fit.

“I’m excited for this next chapter. As I’ve said numerous times, I’m open to having a conversation and seeing what an opportunity might look like,” said Pronger. “Whether it’s a fit for me, whether it’s a fit for the other side. Sometimes it is, sometimes it isn’t, sometimes the timing is not right and sometimes the opportunity doesn’t fit what you’re looking for at any given time.”

During his NHL career, Pronger played in 1,167 games for the Hartford Whalers, St. Louis Blues, Edmonton Oilers, Anaheim Ducks and Philadelphia Flyers. He helped the Ducks win the Stanley Cup in 2007, and also helped Team Canada win the gold medal in the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Meanwhile, the Leafs hired former Arizona Coyotes general manager John Chayka as the official replacement for Treliving, while also welcoming back former captain Mats Sundin in an executive leadership role.

The Maple Leafs missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016, posting a record of 32-36-14, finishing dead last in the Atlantic Division standings.