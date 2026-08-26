Brady Tkachuk Sends Message To Maple Leafs Fans After Getting Loudly Booed

Toronto Maple Leafs fans already have plenty of animosity toward Brady and Matthew Tkachuk, both of whom have been thorns in their side as members of the divisional-rival Ottawa Senators and Florida Panthers.

In fact, Matthew Tkachuk played a key role in helping eliminate the Maple Leafs from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in their most recent postseason series victories over Toronto in 2023 and 2025. While Brady Tkachuk and his now-former Senators teammates were eliminated by the Maple Leafs in their 2025 postseason matchup, he’s now teamed up with his brother Matthew following a blockbuster trade that sent him from Ottawa to Florida earlier this summer.

Both brothers are routinely booed in Canadian markets thanks to their effectiveness in getting under the skin of not only the opposition players but the fans as well. And according to Brady, there’s one Canadian market that gives him the most animosity when he’s in town.

Brady Tkachuk Reveals Toronto Maple Leafs Fans Boo Him The Loudest

During a recent episode of the popular “Wingmen” podcast that features both Tkachuk brothers, Brady explained that he hears the loudest boos when he’s on the ice in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena.

“Toronto was the loudest boo because it was after a scrum, and they had me on the Jumbotron, and everybody was booing me,” he said. “And I was so close to doing something outrageous… I was going to do something outrageous, but I was like, ‘Nah, I don’t want to put anybody in a bad spot'”.

He then continued by ranking the volume level of booing he’s met with in other Canadian markets, specifically in Alberta in Edmonton and Calgary.

“Second, I’m going to go with Edmonton,” he said. “They were giving it to me pretty good, and I got a penalty in overtime”. “Third was Calgary. Just every time I touched the puck, they were giving it to me”.

He concluded by saying being booed fuels him: “I love getting booed. I think it’s so funny, it’s great. It means you’re doing something right”.

Brady Tkachuk Was Traded To The Panthers

Earlier this offseason, not long after the Senators were swept in the opening round of the playoffs by the eventual Stanely Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes, Tkachuk was traded to the Panthers.

In return, the Senators received the No. 9 and No. 25 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in 2029 (top-10 protected), and a second-round pick in 2027.