TRADE: Maple Leafs Deal 6-Foot-5 Defenseman to Blues

After being the subject of many trade rumors, Brandon Carlo’s time with the Toronto Maple Leafs is officially over.

The Maple Leafs have traded Carlo to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for the 73rd and 76th overall picks of the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

Carlo was in need of a change of scenery, and he has now gotten it with this deal to the Blues. The veteran defenseman will now be looking to provide St. Louis’ blueline with a nice boost after a tough stretch with Toronto.

With this move, the Maple Leafs have freed up some cap space and another roster spot. The Blues, on the other hand, are taking a chance on a struggling top-four defenseman and did not need to give up much to get him.

Carlo Will Be Hoping to Bounce Back With This Trade to the Blues

It was no secret that Carlo needed a fresh start. The 6-foot-5 defenseman struggled to find his fit with the Maple Leafs, and it led to him receiving plenty of criticism when noting that they gave up a lot to get him from the Boston Bruins. However, Carlo can now move forward from his rough stint with the Maple Leafs and look to turn things around with the Blues.

During his time with the Bruins, Carlo was a very effective top-four defensive defenseman. If he can regain his top form after this trade to the Blues, he could end up being a very solid addition to St. Louis’ roster as they look to bounce back during the 2026-27 season.

Where Carlo Could Fit in the Blues’ Lineup

When looking at the Blues’ current roster, Carlo should have a real shot of playing on their second pairing with Cam Fowler. The veteran defenseman should also see a lot of time on the Blues’ penalty kill because of his defense-first style of play.

Since trading Justin Faulk to the Detroit Red Wings at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline, the Blues have been in need of another top-four right-shot defenseman on their roster. While Carlo will not provide the same kind of offense as Faulk does from the point, he has the potential to be a nice replacement for the Blues’ top four if he gets things back on track.

Both the Maple Leafs & Carlo Needed This Trade

With Carlo simply not being a fit on the Maple Leafs’ roster, it is clear that the Original Six club needed to make this deal. This is especially so when noting that Carlo’s role would have likely dropped if he had stayed on the Maple Leafs, as they brought in fellow right-shot defenseman Darren Raddysh.

As for Carlo, he will now get the chance to play in a smaller market where he will have far less pressure. With the Maple Leafs giving up a first-round pick, a fourth-round pick, and breakout forward Fraser Minten to land Carlo from the Bruins, he was expected to provide their blueline with a major boost. In the end, he simply never got things going in Toronto. Let’s see if he heats back up from a move to St. Louis.