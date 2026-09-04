Toronto Maple Leafs Sign Interesting Former First-Round Pick in Bold Move

The Toronto Maple Leafs have added several new players to their roster this offseason as they look to bounce back in 2026-27. Now, they have brought in another new forward to their group.

The Maple Leafs have announced that they have signed forward Brendan Brisson to a one-year contract for the 2026-27 season.

With this move, the Maple Leafs are taking a gamble on a former NHL first-round pick who is still looking to cement himself as a full-time NHL player.

Looking at Brendan Brisson’s 2025-26 Season

Brisson spent this past season with the Rangers organization. The 2020 first-round pick appeared in three games for New York this past season, where he recorded one assist, one hit, and a minus-1 rating. This was after he had zero points in nine games for the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2024-25 season.

Brisson spent the bulk of this past season in the AHL with the Hartford Wolf Pack, though. In 66 games with the AHL squad in 2025-26, he posted 19 goals, 18 assists, 37 points, and 63 penalty minutes.

Maple Leafs Will Be Looking to Unlock Brisson’s Potential

Although Brisson has yet to break out and become a full-time NHL player, the Maple Leafs will be hoping he can change that. The Los Angeles, California native is only 24 years old, so he still has time to grow his game further. Perhaps getting this change of scenery with the Maple Leafs could give him the spark to hit a new level.

Brisson’s best NHL season was in 2023-24 when he posted two goals, six assists, and eight points in 15 games for the Golden Knights. With this, he has previously shown some upside at the NHL level, which makes him an interesting pickup for Toronto.

Yet, at a minimum, Brisson should be a solid addition to the Toronto Marlies’ roster in the AHL. He has shown that he can make an impact at the AHL level, but it would not be surprising if he got some call-ups to the Maple Leafs’ roster this season.