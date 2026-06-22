Brian Burke Being Inducted Into Hockey Hall of Fame

Former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brian Burke will be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a builder.

Burke, along with Patrice Bergeron, Pekka Rinne, Carey Price, Keith Tkachuk, and Cindy Curley as players, will head into the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the 2026 HHOF class. The induction ceremony is set to take place on November 9 in Toronto.

Brian Burke Helped Build a Stanley Cup Winner in Anaheim

Burke helped build the Anaheim Ducks into a Stanley Cup winner in 2007 as the team’s general manager, which will stand as the biggest accomplishment of his long NHL executive career.

He also worked as a general manager for the Hartford Whalers, the Vancouver Canucks, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Calgary Flames, and was the president of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Brian Burke’s Time in Toronto Was Questionable

While Burke did a fantastic job with the Ducks, he did not do a great job in Toronto. The team struggled under his watch, and he was eventually let go by the team as they went into a steep decline phase.

In Toronto, Burke was known for trading for Phil Kessel from the rival Boston Bruins in exchange for first-round draft picks that eventually became Dougie Hamilton and Tyler Seguin. He also gave former Maple Leafs head coach Ron Wilson an undeserved contract extension, which further drew scrutiny.

But again, while Burke did not have a good run in Toronto, what he did in Anaheim with the Ducks was pretty incredible, as not every team can win a Stanley Cup. He also did a solid job in Vancouver, as he was responsible for drafting the Sedin twins, which turned out to be one of the best moves the franchise ever made.

The 70-year-old Burke, who has always been known for his fiery personality and his willingness to make big moves, has been working in the media since he left his job as an NHL executive. He has waited a long time to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, but at long last, it’s going to finally happen this year.