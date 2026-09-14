John Chayka Reveals Biggest Issue With Maple Leafs In 2025-26

The Toronto Maple Leafs missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in a decade last season, a notable change of from what the fans were used to after several competitive regular season campaigns.

The Maple Leafs responded by making several organizational changes, including terminating GM Brad Treliving and eventually replacing him with former Arizona Coyotes GM John Chayka.

Since Chayka’s arrival, he’s put his mark on the club by completely overhauling the front office and coaching staff, while also making several changes to the roster.

Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Reveals The Biggest Issue With The Club When He Took Over

As part of a wide-ranging interview, Chayka indicated that there were several issues with the roster that he inherited.

“There were some clear deficiencies in the roster, I think,”

Not only does Chayka feel that the addition of veteran goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky give them a boost between the pipes, but the addition of former Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Darren Raddysh addresses what he felt was “a glaring hole”.

“Talk to any elite power-play mind, coach, player, and handedness really matters,” Chayka said. “A left shot that can walk the line and get a shot through is great. But certainly as you write the script you’d like a right shot from the top that the defence has to respect.

“I think the other thing is, as much as we like the point production and the power play, Darren’s just a steady hand back there,” the Leafs GM continued. “You can put him out in all situations. You’re not trying to hide him. You’re not worried who he’s playing up against. And he’s gonna go out and play a solid game. It’s not gonna be dazzling, and that’s not what we’re looking for from him.”

As part of the sweeping roster changes, Chayka also overhauled the club’s bottom-six, and brought in the likes of Nick Paul, Colton Sissons, Teddy Blueger and Brandon Duhaime.

“I think it does help team dynamics a little bit too,” he said, “bringing in some of these guys that embrace the hard parts of the game and are willing to do those things.”

It’s Now Up To The Maple Leafs To Prove The Changes Were Worth It

According to Chayka, there were multiple veterans in the room who still hold a great deal of belief and pride in their process; now the onus is on them to prove it.

“I think honestly it’s one of those (situations where) ‘talk’s cheap,”’ Chayka said. “It’s easy for Mats (Sundin) and I sitting on 50 Bay St. to talk about it. Ultimately it’s the players, their locker room, their team. These are now veteran guys that have been through a lot. What I heard in that leadership group meeting, there’s still a lot of conviction. There’s a lot of pride. This is a group that likes the challenge and wants to go out and have a chance to prove it.”

The Maple Leafs open up Training Camp later this week, and play their first exhibition contest against the divisional rival Montreal Canadiens on Sept. 19.