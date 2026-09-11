Toronto Maple Leafs Urged to Sign Former 52-Goal Scorer in Bold Move

After a terrible 2025-26 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have brought in several new players this offseason. It is understandable, as Toronto was in need of a roster shake-up. Now, they are entering the season with the goal of bouncing back and getting back into the playoffs because of it.

While the Maple Leafs have added many new players this offseason, could they have another move on the way?

In a recent article for Editor In Leaf, Nestor Quixtan urged the Maple Leafs to try to sign veteran forward Chris Kreider, who just mutually terminated his contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

“As such, Kreider will become a UFA and could sign with any team he chooses. And that team could be Toronto,” Quixtan wrote. “So, why not at least check in on Kreider? The 35-year-old is a former 50-goal scorer with the New York Rangers. While the season was ultimately an outlier, he has been a consistent 20-goal scorer. He’s put up back-to-back 22-goal campaigns after 36 and 39 goals with the Rangers following his massive breakout year.”

The Maple Leafs’ top nine could use a boost, so it would make sense for them to bring in a forward like Kreider if he is interested in coming to Toronto. If signed, he would have the potential to give the Maple Leafs’ roster a nice boost due to his scoring ability and gritty style of play.

Taking a Look at Chris Kreider’s 2025-26 Season

Kreider is coming off a solid 2025-26 season with the Ducks, as he posted 22 goals, 28 assists, 50 points, and 69 hits in 75 games. With numbers like these, the 14-year NHL veteran would have the potential to be a strong pickup for Toronto’s third line and power play if signed.

There is also the possibility that Kreider could pick up his scoring a bit on a team like the Maple Leafs. Keep in mind, he scored 39 goals just back in 2023-24, so he could have the potential to score at least 30 goals in 2026-27 on Toronto if given a good role.

Maple Leafs Would Need to Move Out Money to Bring in Kreider

With the Maple Leafs having limited cap space, they would likely need to move out money to sign Kreider. While that could make things complicated for Toronto in a potential Kreider pursuit, it could still be worth considering since he would strengthen their roster if brought in.

One way that the Maple Leafs could free up the cap space to sign Kreider is by trading winger Dakota Joshua, who has a $3.25 million cap hit. While Joshua makes an impact with his physicality, Kreider would be a significant upgrade over him in Toronto’s top nine. Due to this, it could make sense for Toronto to move out Joshua if it means landing an impactful veteran like Kreider.