Chris Pronger Sounds Off After Stunning Brady Tkachuk Trade From Maple Leafs’ Rival

On Sunday, the Ottawa Senators pulled off a major move with the Florida Panthers, sending captain Brady Tkachuk to the Panthers, where he will now play with his brother Matthew Tkachuk.

In return, the Senators did not receive any NHL players or prospects, but multiple draft choices. They received three first-round draft picks (Nos. 9 and 25 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft, plus a top-10 protected first-round pick in 2029) and a second-round pick in 2027.

This is a major dynamic shift in the Atlantic Division, as the Senators – as of now – have gotten far weaker on paper, while the Panthers have gotten stronger and appear poised to once again go on a Stanley Cup run after being decimated by injuries in 2025-26.

According to former NHL defenseman Chris Pronger, who interviewed with the Toronto Maple Leafs earlier this offseason for a major position, the trade isn’t as bad as it initially looked for Ottawa.

Chris Pronger Reacts To Major Trade By Toronto Maple Leafs’ Rival Ottawa Senators

According to Pronger, the first and most obvious deduction from the trade is that the Panthers have immediately strengthened themselves, while the Senators got weaker on paper.

“Well, first, as in any trade, the team that gets the best player wins the trade. That, currently, is the Florida Panthers,” Pronger said. “However, if you start playing chess and understand maybe some of the pressure on Ottawa, whether it be from Brady Tkachuk or from the situation, and it becoming untenable, not wanting it to be a distraction, whether it be when training camp starts or the season starts to play out and things go sideways again, I think they make this move. When a player has trade protection, as he had in this case, it makes it obviously a bit harder. Fewer dance partners, so to speak.

But if you’re Ottawa, there’s a couple things here to look at. Number one, they get a top-10 pick, the ninth overall pick, they also get the 25th pick. What I think people are forgetting is that they’re not allowed to trade their 32nd pick that was given back to them. That has been blocked – they can’t move that or be part of a package, what have you. Remember that.

“Secondly, they don’t get an NHL player, which, you know, again, when you’re not in the room, you don’t know what’s been offered here or there, whatever. That isn’t as big a deal, I would have liked to have seen an NHL player come back. But they’re getting draft capital, which I’m quite certain that they get more cap flexibility.”

Chris Pronger Does Not Believe The Trade Ultimately Will Hurt Ottawa

While the Senators did not get an NHL roster player or a prospect in return for Tkachuk, they have the potential to package the picks they receieved in order to try and acquire one.

Pronger even lists pending RFA Dallas Stars forward Jason Robertson as a potential.

“Having said that, with the draft capital they have and now, players they need to get signed on their current roster, it gives them more understanding and flexibility of where they can go,” Pronger said. “But also, with players who are out there to be able to improve their roster, seeing names like Jason Robertson as potential fits for Ottawa, we’ll see.”

“But I think the initial view of the trade is that it’s a complete bust for Ottawa – I don’t necessarily believe that.”