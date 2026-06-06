Chris Pronger Makes Strong Claim About Maple Leafs’ Reported Deal With Canadiens

A major report from NHL Insider David Pagnotta emerged earlier this week that the Toronto Maple Leafs nearly made a franchise-altering deal with their historic Original 6 and divisional rival Montreal Canadiens at the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline that ultimately fell through.

According to Pagnotta, the deal would have sent Matthew Knies from the Maple Leafs to the Canadiens in exchange for prospect Alexander Zharovsky, another unnamed prospect, and a pair of first round Draft selections.

And while the deal fell through, former NHL Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger, who reportedly interviewed for a major executive position with the Maple Leafs, voiced his view that Toronto wouldn’t have gotten enough in return for Knies if that was the package they’d have gotten in return.

Chris Pronger Expresses View That The Toronto Maple Leafs Would Have Been Stiffed In The Reported Matthew Knies Deal With Montreal

Joining Leafs Morning Take with hosts Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill, Pronger said that he felt the Maple Leafs would not have received adequate compensation for Knies had the reported deal gone through.

“I personally don’t think they were getting enough,” Pronger said. “He had a down year, but there’s a lot of meat left on the bone with him. Can you develop him and get him to the level people foresaw two years ago? Can he be a prototypical power forward? Can he be a Tom Wilson, so to speak, a player of that level of notoriety with physical presence and ability to provide offence in a role that very few players can play in this league nowadays.”

He continued:

“Why would you give him up if you’re not getting a king’s ransom for him? You need NHL players.”

However, if the Maple Leafs were to move on from Knies, it would trigger a full-scale rebuild.