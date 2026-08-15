Chris Tanev 2026-27 Season Could Define His Maple Leafs Future

It may seem a bit hyperbolic to declare that Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev faces a crossroads in 2026-27. But with the way things have been going, that could very well be the case.

The hard-nosed blueliner is entering his age-36 season. And judging from the way things went last year, Tanev’s career faces a pivotal juncture.

The former undrafted defenseman played all of 11 games in 2025-26. The injury-marred season really wasn’t a surprise. Tanev has dealt with injury issues before. The tough year has led several pundits to speculate that this may be the end of the line for Chris Tanev.

If that’s the case, the Maple Leafs will have a bit of a conundrum on their hands. The organization doesn’t really have anyone who could come close to replacing Tanev on the ice. He’s one of the best defensive defensemen in the game. And, well, those sorts of players don’t just hang around gas stations.

Of course, this entire conversation would become moot if Chris Tanev comes back and has a fully healthy season. If he can play around 70 games and be ready for the playoffs, the Maple Leafs could count that as a full season.

But if Tanev can’t stay on the ice long enough to impact the team, questions may emerge about what the future holds.

Chris Tanev May Not Be Around to Finish His Contract

When the Maple Leafs signed Chris Tanev to a six-year deal in 2024, the immediate reaction was that the shutdown blueliner would not be around to see the end of his contract.

That’s a very real situation the organization is facing this upcoming season. Unless Tanev can prove last year’s issues are truly behind him, speculation will increase about Tanev’s longevity.

The worst thing that could happen is seeing the Leafs’ blueliner hit the shelf for the season. Such a blow would leave a massive hole in the lineup.

It would also force John Chayka to figure out a solution moving forward.

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What Options Do Maple Leafs Have If Tanev Goes Down?

All good leaders hope for the best but prepare for the worst. That’s the situation that Chayka has to be thinking about when it comes to Chris Tanev. Everyone in Leafs Nation is hoping that he’ll be back in the form seen in 2024-25.

But if he’s not, the Maple Leafs will have to figure out their options. Unfortunately, those options are not very encouraging at this point.

There aren’t many options out there who could step in and replace Tanev. Even if there was one, as speculated earlier here on Heavy, it may come at a very steep price.

Ultimately, this entire conversation is merely hearsay at this point. There is no indication that Chris Tanev won’t be fully ready for the 2026-27 season. But the proof is in the pudding. And until Tanev proves he’s completely fit, there will be questions regarding what could be a make-it-or-break-it season for one of the Maple Leafs’ most crucial pieces.