Maple Leafs Sign Veteran Center to $8.5M Contract

The Toronto Maple Leafs are staying busy, as they have signed another player in free agency.

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Maple Leafs have signed center Colton Sissons to a two-year, $9 million contract. He will have a $4.25 million cap hit.

With the Maple Leafs’ center depth needing a boost, it makes sense that they have signed Sissons. The 32-year-old forward should be a nice addition to Toronto’s bottom six and penalty kill because of his solid two-way play and grit.

Sissons appeared in 66 games during this past season with the Vegas Golden Knights, where he recorded six goals, five assists, 11 points, and 93 hits.

This story will be updated.