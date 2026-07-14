Complicated Twist Emerges In Morgan Rielly’s Future With Maple Leafs

Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs can be excused for nearly losing track of how many moves have been made by new general manager John Chayka, which have included a series of trades, free agent signings, and of course, the selection of Gavin McKenna with the first overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft in late June.

However, one of the top unsolved problems for the Maple Leafs is the future of longtime defenseman Morgan Rielly, who is currently the longest-tenured member of the club. Rielly, who was selected by the Maple Leafs in the opening round (fifth overall pick) of the 2012 Draft, has been a mainstay on their blue line since 2013.

But all indications point toward a split between the two sides at some point during the offseason – provided that Chayka is able to find a trade partner.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Have Not Found A Trade Partner For Morgan Rielly

Per NHL Trade Rumors, the Maple Leafs don’t intend to give up Rielly for free, and Chayka hasn’t been able to find a suitable trading partner that is willing to meet his alleged asking price.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs aren’t done tinkering their lineup for next season, but that doesn’t mean general manager John Chayka is going to cave, and make a bad trade,” wrote Shawn Sinclair. “Defenceman Morgan Rielly continues to be on the trade block, but Chayka isn’t interested giving away Rielly for free.”

“Multiple reports have surfaced recently stating the Leafs continue to have dialogue around Rielly, and are open to moving the longest-tenure Maple Leaf, however, all of the trade offers that have come Toronto’s way so far have either asked for Chayka to retain a significant chunk of Rielly’s remaining contract, or add a sweetener for taking on all of Rielly’s money.”

Rielly, who has several years left on his contract with a $7.5 million salary cap hit, could prove difficult to move, especially if the Maple Leafs don’t retain a small portion of his salary. Even so, despite at least four teams emerging as potential candidates for the veteran defenseman, he remains a Leaf – for now.

“For now, Rielly stays, and there’s certainly a decent chance he starts next season in Toronto,” Sinclair concluded. “However, the noise in Leafs Nation is becoming quite loud, as Rielly is coming off his worst season defensively, and could quickly become the scapegoat if things don’t go as planned next season.”

Leafs GM John Chayka Holds Rielly In High Regard

In early July, Chayka confirmed that while the Maple Leafs are looking for the right deal for the veteran defenseman, the organization still holds him in high regard.

“With regards to Morgan, we’re talking about a really good defenceman,” stated Chayka. “For us, where we’re at, and where we’re trying to go, he’s been a leader, longest-tenured Leaf, nothing but total respect for him. But again, we’ll continue to look to improve the group and consider everything, but, I’d say at this juncture, Morgan’s a big part of this.”