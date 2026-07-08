Maple Leafs Get Concerning Take on Addition of $68M Defenseman

The Toronto Maple Leafs made a bold move to acquire star defenseman Darren Raddysh in a sign-and-trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Raddysh is coming off a stellar offensive season in the final year of his deal. However, that was the first season Raddysh had performed like that, so there were questions about whether he was a late bloomer or if it was a fluke.

The Maple Leafs are betting on Raddysh being that good, but analyst Jonas Siegel of The Athletic believes Toronto has to avoid a potential defensive pairing of Raddysh and Morgan Rielly.

“Two related questions for Hiller and his staff in putting these pieces together: Who’s the right choice to play with Raddysh? Who’s the right choice to play with Tanev? Raddysh broke out last season playing next to J.J. Moser, a super-sturdy defensive type,” Siegel wrote. “The best the Leafs can do to approximate that look would be McCabe. But that would leave either Rielly or Ekman-Larsson to partner up with Tanev, unless, that is, the team thinks 24-year-old Emil Andrae is ready for that kind of responsibility.

“Rielly was pumped to play with Tanev when the Leafs first got him, only to see the connection die almost immediately. Reconnecting them now would require McCabe and Raddysh to take on the toughest nightly assignments. Would it be a waste of Raddysh’s offence, though? … (A Rielly-Raddysh all-the-time combo could be detrimental to Rielly and Raddysh.”

Who new Maple Leafs coach Jim Hiller plays Raddysh with is a big question, and if paired with the wrong partner, it could hinder his play, according to Siegel.

Raddysh signed an eight-year, $68 million deal with the Maple Leafs this offseason.

Raddysh Wanted to Join Maple Leafs

With Raddysh set to be a pending free agent, the star defenseman wanted to join the Maple Leafs.

Raddysh is from the Toronto area, and he said playing for the Maple Leafs is a dream come true for him.

“It means the world,” Raddysh said. “My brother and I grew up being Leafs fans. We go with our dad to watch the games. And to be able to put that jersey on, and to be able to play in front of the home fans, it’s awesome. A lot of friends and family have already texted me and are excited. And I’m super excited as well to be joining Toronto Maple Leafs.”

Raddysh recorded 22 goals and 48 assists for 70 points in 73 games last season. Before that, his career high was 37 points, so there is some risk in the deal.

How Might Toronto’s D-Core Look?

With a potential Raddysh-Rielly pairing being called detrimental, it’s unclear how Toronto will make its defensive pairings.

Raddysh, Chris Tanev, Jake McCabe, Rielly, and Ekman-Larsson will play every day, while Emil Andrae and Troy Stecher will alternate as the sixth defenseman.

The Maple Leafs’ defensive core could look something like this come Opening Night, barring no more moves:

McCabe – Raddysh

Rielly – Tanev

Ekman-Larsson – Andrae/Stecher

Toronto could also put Ekman-Larsson with Raddysh, McCabe with Tanev, and Rielly with Andrae. Regardless, the Maple Leafs have options, but one option Siegel doesn’t want is Raddysh with Rielly.