Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Lands Flames Former Top Prospect

The Toronto Maple Leafs have added many new players to their roster this offseason. Given how poorly last season went for Toronto, it is easy to understand why they made some notable changes to their roster. They will now be hoping that their new players like Darren Raddysh, Sergei Bobrovsky, Jack Roslovic, Nick Paul, Colton Sissons, and Teddy Blueger can help them get things back on track in 2026-27.

It would not be surprising if the Maple Leafs looked to add more talent between now and the 2026-27 season, though. They could use another forward to solidify their group. When looking at trade candidates around the NHL, Calgary Flames forward Connor Zary would be an interesting player for them to bring in.

Because of this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Maple Leafs acquire Zary in a summer swap with the Flames.

Maple Leafs Get:

Connor Zary

2027 Fifth-Round Pick

Flames Get:

2027 Second-Round Pick

Dakota Joshua

With this trade, the Maple Leafs would be bringing in a young former first-round pick who has already had past success in the NHL. The Flames, on the other hand, would get a second-round pick and a hard-nosed bottom-six forward in Joshua.

Flames’ Connor Zary Could Be a Strong Fit on the Retooling Maple Leafs

With Zary being just 24 years old and having good upside, he would have the potential to be a very strong fit on the Maple Leafs’ roster if acquired. This is because he could not only help them in the present, but also in the future if he broke out in Toronto.

When looking at the Maple Leafs’ current projected lineup, Zary would have the potential to be a strong fit on their third line with Teddy Blueger and Easton Cowan if acquired. However, he also could challenge for top-six minutes for the Maple Leafs if he took a step forward with his development. This is especially so when noting that he can play both on the wing and at center.

Zary would also give the Maple Leafs another option to work with for their second power play unit if acquired.

Zary’s Past Success Could Make Him a Good Player for the Maple Leafs to Bring in

The 2025-26 season was a tough year for Zary, as he posted 12 goals and 25 points in 74 games with the Flames. However, when looking at his other seasons in the NHL, there is reason to believe that he can bounce back in 2026-27.

During the 2024-25 season, Zary posted 13 goals and 27 points in just 54 games with the Flames. This was after he posted career highs with 14 goals, 20 assists, and 34 points in 63 games with Calgary as a rookie in 2023-24. With numbers like these, he has already shown that he can provide solid secondary offensive production when playing at his best.

With that, Zary could be a player worth taking a gamble on for the Maple Leafs. He is exactly the kind of young player who would make sense for a team like the Maple Leafs to add to their group.