Craig Berube Delivers Blunt Take On Mitch Marner’s Maple Leafs’ Departure

The Toronto Maple Leafs pulled off a massive move last summer that officially brought an end of an era to the franchise, which had a resounding effect on the club as a whole.

As part of a massive sign and trade deal, Mitch Marner was dealt to the Vegas Golden Knights in return for Nicolas Roy, officially ending the Ontario native’s time with the club that selected him in the opening round of the 2015 NHL Draft and whom he grew up watching as a local youngster. While the Maple Leafs missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Marner helped Vegas come within two victories of winning the Stanley Cup before ultimately falling to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Maple Leafs struggled all season to replace the offense left behind by Marner, and new GM John Chayka has already made sweeping changes to the club, including the termination of head coach Craig Berube.

Now, Berube is speaking out about the overall effect that Marner’s departure had on the club as a whole.

Craig Berube Reveals True Effect Mitch Marner’s Departure Had On The Toronto Maple Leafs

Berube, who is still looking for his next job in the NHL after having spent the last two seasons behind the Maple Leafs’ bench, said that Marner’s departure from the club last summer meant the loss of their emotional leader.

“I thought Mitch was the energy and, you know, he brought the energy and the emotion to the game,” Berube said. “I thought on a nightly basis and in practice, vocal guy, chatted a lot on the bench, chatted a lot in practice, brought the energy.”

He added, “If he came back to the bench, he let guys know, ‘Pick it up, let’s go.’ He was great. I thought I really enjoyed coaching him.”

Marner, whom the Leafs selected in the first round of the 2015 NHL Draft, reached a career-high 102 points in what would be his final season in Toronto in 2024-25. But despite helping the club win just their second postseason series since 2004, they lost a two-game lead in the second round and suffered another embarrassing Game 7 loss on home ice.

Marner was then dealt to the Golden Knights, where he scored at nearly a point-per-game pace, and helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final.

“I thought we lost our emotional leader for sure,” Berube said. “It was a big loss, not only the player, but that side of it, too, in the locker room, on the bench, in practices, things like that.”

He also praised Marner’s accountability, saying, “I thought he brought that element. I thought he held guys accountable.”

Mitch Marner Reached The Stanley Cup Final In His First Season With The Golden Knights

Marner, who joined forces in Vegas with the likes of Jack Eichel and Mark Stone, helped the Golden Knights reach the Stanley Cup Final in his very first season in Sin City.

During their run to the Cup Final, which they eventually lost in six games to the Hurricanes, Marner scored two hat tricks, including in Game 3 of the Final.