Former Coach Craig Berube Doesn’t Hold Back On Maple Leafs

For the first time since 2016, the Toronto Maple Leafs missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and as a result, they made several notable changes to their organization, starting with the termination of general manager Brad Treliving on March 30.

New general manager John Chayka stepped in and made a switch behind the bench, dismissing head coach Craig Berube and hiring former Leafs assistant Jim Hiller, who most recently was the coach of the Los Angeles Kings before being let go during the season, as his replacement.

Berube was only the second coach since 2004 to lead the Maple Leafs to a series victory in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, defeating the divisional rival Ottawa Senators in the 2025 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal before losing their 2-0 series lead and falling in seven games to the eventual Cup champion Florida Panthers.

Now, Berube has broken his silence for the first time since being let go by the Maple Leafs and getting honest about his feelings about his time with the organization.

Craig Berube Opens Up About His Split With The Toronto Maple Leafs

While joining TSN’s OverDrive, Berube spoke honestly about his time with the Maple Leafs, saying that while the end result wasn’t what he wanted, he understands the nature of the business and still enjoyed his time with the organization.

“Toronto, there’s a lot of noise and action that goes with it. I loved it. It’s what you’re in it for. It’s a great experience.I really enjoyed my time in Toronto. I know things didn’t go well last year, but that’s the way it goes sometimes, and you get let go,” Berube said.

“But to me, there’s nothing better than being in that environment every day, hockey, hockey, hockey,” Berube said. “And yeah, it’s unfortunate that some of these players want to leave these markets and move on to play elsewhere, but that’s the business.”

Berube Was Let Go By Maple Leafs GM John Chayka

Not long after he was officially hired as Maple Leafs GM, Chayka decided that a change behind the bench was necessary for the club to move forward, and he made it clear that it was about an organizational shift rather than an evaluation of his performance.

“Craig is a tremendous coach and an even better person,” said Chayka. “This decision is more reflective of an organizational shift and an opportunity for a fresh start than it is an evaluation of Craig. We are grateful for his leadership, professionalism and commitment to the Maple Leafs organization and wish Craig and his family nothing but the best moving forward.”

The removal of Berube as head coach is hardly the only change that Chayka has made since taking over the Maple Leafs. Among the moves that he’s made have included trading goaltender Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers, while also acquiring defenseman Darren Raddysh from the Tampa Bay Lighnting and signing him to an eight-year contract.

Additionally, defenseman Brandon Carlo, who was acquired by Treliving at the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, was traded to the St. Louis Blues.