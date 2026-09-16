Maple Leafs Announce Critical Health Update on Chris Tanev

The Toronto Maple Leafs were anything but healthy last season, as they had several key players miss significant time with various injuries – among them being Auston Matthews, Chris Tanev, and Anthony Stolarz.

The good news for the Maple Leafs is that both Matthews and Stolarz are ready to go for Training Camp, which begins later this week.

Additionally, Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka, who has put his mark on the organization in just a few short months with several sweeping changes, has announced a positive update on Tanev.

“He is cleared to play and had a good summer,” Chayka explained. He underwent a significant surgery after the season and has made an excellent recovery. He pushes himself as hard as anybody in the gym and on the ice.”

Toronto Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Feels Confident About Chris Tanev’s Status

Chayka, who is entering his first season as general manager of the Maple Leafs, indicated that not only is Tanev cleared to play, but noted how much the club missed his presence on the blue line last season.

“I feel really confident that his injuries are in a good place. He is as healthy as anybody and is obviously a big part of the team,” he said. “I think they missed him a lot last season. He is an important piece for any team that is serious about trying to be successful, and we are lucky to have him on our team.”

Last season, Tanev was limited to just 11 games, during which he registered a pair of assists.

Tanev Broke His Silence Earlier This Month

For Tanev, he personally gave an update on his condition earlier this month and explained the process of having to undergo surgery.

“For the doctors it was probably pretty easy. It was like, ‘You need surgery.’ But for me it was tough,” Tanev said via The Toronto Star. “I was trying to rehab and get back to a place where I could potentially help the team if we did make playoffs. But obviously that didn’t happen.”

He also stated that his hope was to be at Training Camp with the rest of his teammates.

“We still have to check some boxes with the doctors,” Tanev said. “But the plan is for me to be out there day one of camp.”“I mean, I’m feeling good. We still have to talk to the doctors, I think, in a week or two. But the plan is hopefully I’m ready to rumble once everything gets going,” Tanev said.

Tanev played 75 games in his first season with Toronto after signing a six-year, $27 million deal in 2024, but injuries limited him to just 11 appearances in 2025-26, one of several health issues that contributed to the Maple Leafs missing the playoffs for the first time in a decade.