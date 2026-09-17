Toronto Maple Leafs Cut 8 Players as Camp Begins

The Toronto Maple Leafs have opened up training camp ahead of the 2026-27 NHL season.

Toronto is coming off a disappointing season that resulted in head coach Craig Berube being fired. New GM John Chayka overhauled their roster, and the Maple Leafs now have high expectations once again.

The Maple Leafs open their 2026-27 NHL season on Sept. 29 against the Montreal Canadiens at home.

Toronto Maple Leafs Cut 8 Players

As Toronto opened up training camp, the Maple Leafs made some roster moves.

Toronto announced they sent four players back to junior following the 2026 NHL Prospect Challenge.

“The Maple Leafs have returned the following players to their respective junior teams following the 2026 NHL Prospect Challenge: Rylan Fellinger (Flint) Brody Pepoy (Saginaw) Patriks Plūmiņš (Chicoutimi) Cooper Williams (Saskatoon),” Maple Leafs PR wrote on X.

Fellinger is a right-shot defenseman who was selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NHL Draft. He recorded 3 goals and 13 assists for 16 points in 65 games in the OHL last year.

Pedoy was selected in the sixth round of the 2026 NHL Draft. The right winger recorded 16 goals and 13 assists for 29 points in Saginaw last season in the OHL.

Plumins is a goalie who Toronto selected in the fourth round of the 2026 NHL Draft. The Latvian will go to the QMJHL and play for Chicoutimi after playing in Latvia last season.

The final draft pick that Toronto sent back to junior was Williams, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft. He recorded 23 goals and 34 assists for 57 points in 66 games with Saskatoon in the WHL last season.

The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, also released four players from their amateur tryout agreements, the team announced.

“The following players were also released from their Amateur Try-Out Agreements: Sebastian Charvát, Matyas Man, Parker Vaughan, Nic Whitehead,” Maple Leafs PR wrote.

None of the four players were drafted, but teams fill in to invite undrafted players to play in the prospect showcase, which is what Toronto did here.

Ultimately, none of the eight players whom the Maple Leafs cut are a surprise.

Toronto Begins Training Camp

The Maple Leafs opened training camp with some excitement.

Jim Hiller was named the new head coach, and he’s eager to coach this group again after he served as the Maple Leafs’ assistant years ago under Mike Babcock.

Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews, meanwhile, is also eager to have Hiller back as the head coach.

“There’s obviously some familiarity there between myself, John, some other guys that had him here when he was an assistant,” Matthews said of Hiller’s return. “The communication’s been great. He’s been around, talking to guys, getting a feel for (the team), getting to learn new people, meet new people. In my experience with Jim, he’s extremely personable, good at talking and communicating with the players. And I think that’s a very important part of this job.”

Toronto has odds of -125 to make the playoffs.