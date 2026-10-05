Daniel Alfredsson Shares Candid Admission After Joining Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs fans were surprised when former Ottawa Senators captain and assistant coach Daniel Alfredsson, perhaps the most disliked opponent among Leafs faithful during the Battle of Ontario, was hired by GM John Chayka to join head coach Jim Hiller’s staff as an assistant.

The thought of Alfredsson working for the Maple Leafs was likely unthinkable in minds of both Toronto and Ottawa fans, but it became reality during the offseason.

And prior to Toronto’s 3-2 loss at the hands of the Senators at Scotiabank Arena, Alfredsson discussed his defection to the other side of the rivalry.

New Toronto Maple Leafs Assistant Daniel Alfredsson Opens Up About Joining Other Side In Battle Of Ontario

Alfredsson admitted that it was certainly different being on the other side of the Battle of Ontario.

“Obviously we got a taste of it in pre-season, seeing a lot of the guys that you built relationships with the last three years,” he said via TSN. “And, yeah, it’s different, there’s no question, being on the other side, but it’s also something we all know in this league. It’s gonna happen and, you know, still got good relationships with a lot of the players and staff. So, obviously wish them the best and (smile) wish us a little bit better.”

He also had a hilarious quip about former Maple Leafs forward and current ambassador Darcy Tucker, whom he had numerous battles against during their playing careers.

“We kissed and made up,” Alfredsson said, drawing laughter.

Alfredsson went on to say that he loves the energy of Toronto, and that he still gets recognized in public.

“It’s a big city and I’ve loved the energy of the city,” Alfredsson said. “I thought I would be more incognito in the city, but they still remember my face, some of them, and I love it. I do. They’re great. I’m sure it’s going to be ups and downs for everybody in the season, but I think it’s important to be out and about … It’s been a hectic first month here, but I look forward to what’s ahead.”

Daniel Alfredsson Joined The Maple Leafs During The Summer

Alfredsson spent the bulk of his NHL career in Ottawa before joining the Detroit Red Wings for the 2013-14 season.

Despite eventually becoming the first player in Senators history to have his number retired, Alfredsson joining a longtime rival is unlikely to sit well with everyone in Ottawa.