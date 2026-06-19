Newly acquired Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Darren Raddysh has issued his first statement since joining his new club.

On Friday, the Maple Leafs completed a sign-and-trade deal with the Tampa Bay Lightning. Headed to Tampa Bay is a 2026 fifth-round pick, and in return, the Lightning signed Raddysh to an eight-year, $68 million ($8.5 million AAV) contract and immediately traded him to Toronto.

It’s another huge move for new Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka, who this week hired Jim Hiller as the club’s new head coach, while also trading goalie Joseph Woll to the Philadelphia Flyers in a multi-player trade.

But the move to acquire Raddysh, who was poised to be the top free-agent defenseman on the market come July 1, is no doubt the biggest move of the bunch, as the 30-year-old Toronto native returns home on a long-term contract with his childhood team.

As you can guess, Raddysh is ecstatic about joining the Maple Leafs.

Darren Raddysh Issues First Statement After Joining Maple Leafs

After the sign-and-trade was made official, Raddysh issued his first statement after joining the team he rooted for as a child.

“I couldn’t be happier to be joining a great team, a great group of players, and I’m excited to be here for eight years and play for the team I grew up watching,” Raddysh said.

The Maple Leafs also shared some heart-warming photos and videos of Raddysh cheering for the team as a child.

Toronto Needed Darren Raddysh

Just as much as Raddysh is excited to join the Maple Leafs, the club is absolutely stoked to have him join their team for the next eight years.

This past season with the Lightning, Raddysh had a true breakout season as he scored 22 goals and 70 points in 73 games. He was terrific for the Lightning, serving as the team’s top-scoring defenseman with captain Victor Hedman missing much of the season due to injuries and mental health concerns. In the captain’s absence, Raddysh stepped up and played incredibly well, earning this massive contract for his strong play.

The deal obviously carries risk, as Raddysh is a prime regression candidate since he had a breakout at age 30, which does not usually happen.

But Raddysh’s advanced analytics look fantastic, so it’s possible he just needed a chance to really show the hockey world how good he was. With Hedman missing so much time, it allowed Raddysh to play more minutes than he has ever had, and he rewarded the Lightning with a very strong season from the blueline.

The Maple Leafs needed defensive help after they missed the playoffs for the first time in a decade, and they got it with the addition of Raddysh.

He was the best free-agent defenseman on the market, and he wanted to come home. It’s a perfect pairing on paper between team and player, so now let’s see how he looks in his new blue-and-white uniform in Toronto.

With eight years and counting on his contract, Raddysh will be here for the long haul, as he looks to help the Maple Leafs win the Stanley Cup for the first time since 1967.