Former Maple Leafs $9.6M Forward Leaves NHL After Not ‘Enjoying Hockey’

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf has left the NHL.

Kampf was a free agent, and after nine seasons in the NHL, he signed back in the Czech Republic as he returned home. The forward signed a multi-year deal in the Czech top league with Litvínov, the team announced in a press release.

Kampf, meanwhile, said the move back home was necessary as he claimed he wasn’t enjoying hockey in the last few seasons in the NHL.

“I‘ve been thinking about returning to the Czech Republic for a long time, it was nine demanding years overseas. I felt that the time had come to return home and find a team near where I live. Chomutov plays in the first league, so I decided on Litvínov, which I’ve had a relationship with since childhood, when I went to games there,” Kampf said.

“In the NHL, it’s been more of a job for me in recent years, I didn’t really enjoy hockey. I’m looking forward to getting more space here, gaining new momentum and having fun with hockey again. A huge attraction and one of the main reasons for my arrival was also the opportunity to play again with the Kaš brothers, whom I’ve known since childhood.”

Kampf began his NHL career in the 2017-18 season with the Chicago Blackhawks. He signed a two-year, $3 million deal with the Maple Leafs in 2021. He ended up inking a four-year, $9.6 million extension.

However, at the beginning of the 2025-26 season, he was waived and terminated his contract as he didn’t want to go to the AHL. He ended up signing a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Canucks.

Kampf recorded 50 goals and 99 assists for 149 points in 576 career games.

Czech Team Eager to Land Kampf

After the team announced Kampf’s multi-year deal to return home, Litvínov was eager about the move.

Litvínov’s club’s chairman of the board, Jiří Šlégr felt like Kampf would help boost the team’s profile and make them a true contender.

“This is a huge boost for us and great news not only for Litvínov, but for the entire Extraliga. Acquiring a player of David’s stature, who is coming from the NHL in his prime, is extremely valuable for us. David is a complex forward, leader and professional who will immediately raise the quality of our team to a completely different level. We are thrilled that he has decided to link his future with us,” Šlégr added.

And, as Kampf noted, he hopes to have more fun playing hockey back at home in the Czech Republic than he has been having playing in the NHL.

Kampf Sent Goodbye to Maple Leafs

After Toronto sent Kampf to the AHL, he didn’t show up and eventually agreed to terminate his contract.

Following Kampf leaving the Maple Leafs and signing with the Canucks, he issued a goodbye to Toronto.

“It’s been a pleasure Toronto,” Kampf posted on Instagram. “A great chapter of my life but the time has come to move on. I gave everything I had to this organization and city and I’ll always be thankful for the opportunity I got here.

“Thank you to all my teammates I got to spend those years with I wish you guys all the best. Also, special thank you to each and every one of the Leafs staff for taking care of me and my family through the years. Toronto will always have a special place in our hearts. Excited for the future with Canucks!”

Kampf spent four seasons with the Maple Leafs.