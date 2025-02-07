Insider: Maple Leafs Showing Interest $49 Million Center Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be active ahead of the March 7 trade deadline.

Toronto has a need at center and on defense, as the Maple Leafs are likely to look to acquire a third-line center. However, NHL insider Chris Johnston says Toronto has shown interest in trading for Buffalo Sabres star centerman Dylan Cozens.

“It’s my understanding 20 teams have called on Dylan Cozens this year,” Johnston said on The Chris Johnston Show. “That includes some of the ones that (have been mentioned). Whether it’s Calgary, Vancouver, Montreal has poked around, Toronto has made a call, Detroit. It’s 20 teams; we actually should start listing the ones that haven’t bothered to call versus those that have.”

After Johnston’s report, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet also confirmed Toronto’s interest. He also claims the Maple Leafs are looking at second-line centers as well.

“I think they’re weighing all of that stuff,” Friedman said on 32 Thoughts. “I think they would love to see if they can swing for a 2C, but it just might not be possible.”

Cozens is in the second year of his seven-year $49.7 million deal with the Sabres and is a second-line center in the NHL. The former first-round pick has skated in 53 games recording 10 goals and 16 assists for 26 points but could be in need of a change of scenery.

Cozens is a Likely Trade Candidate For the Sabres

Despite Cozens being signed long-term, his name has come up in trade talks.

Ahead of the March 7 trade deadline, The Athletic’s Chris Johnston released his trade bait board and has Cozens ranked fifth.

“With the Sabres languishing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and in need of some kind of shakeup, there have been plenty of outside inquiries about Cozens,” Johnston wrote. “Two-thirds of NHL teams have at least checked in on his availability. Even amid a down season, the 6-foot-3 center holds plenty of appeal. He’s got great speed and skill for a player his size and already has a 30-goal NHL campaign under his belt at age 23. Here’s the rub, though: It’s going to take a meaningful offer to pry him out of Buffalo. Something built around an established player, not just prospects. And, so far that hasn’t materialized.”

Although Cozens has been in trade talks, Buffalo would likely get a haul for him given he’s young and signed long-term.

Maple Leafs Looking to Improve Roster

Toronto is one of the top teams in the NHL and will likely be active ahead of the deadline.

The Maple Leafs are in second place in the Atlantic and general manager Brad Treliving says he is always looking for ways to improve the team.

“You’re always watching. I know a lot of gets made of the deadline. But, you’re always looking at ways you can improve your team. And it’s not always just external,” Treliving said on January 13. “The one thing with injuries this year and the amount of injuries we’ve had up front, we’ve got a chance to look at we’ve got internally, which is important. We’ve seen some guys come up and play well. It gives you a little insight into what you have within the organization.”

Toronto and will have their final game on February 8 against the Vancouver Canucks before the 4 Nations Face-Off.