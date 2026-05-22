Eastern Conference Team Could Try And Poach Joseph Woll From Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to be set – at least for the time being – with their tandem between the pipes. Both Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll are under contract for multiple more seasons, and despite having not qualified for the Stanley Cup Playoffs this spring, there hasn’t been any indication from new Leafs general manager John Chayka that he wants to move on from either of them.

The Maple Leafs also have Dennis Hildeby, who got several games of NHL action under his belt this past season, in the system.

However, the Maple Leafs, who already made a significant shift in leadership this offseason with the dismissal of head coach Craig Berube, could be open to major moves that they feel give them a better chance to compete for the postseason next year, especially after winning the NHL Draft Lottery and the right to select first overall in next month’s NHL Draft.

Could The Toronto Maple Leafs Deal Joseph Woll To The Eastern Conference?

Right now, the Philadelphia Flyers appear set at the starting position with Dan Vladar, who helped them defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and put his stamp on the series with a shutout performance in their 1-0, series-clinching overtime win in Game 6.

It appears as though the Flyers are willing to sign him to an extension, but aren’t exactly sure about the future of backup Samuel Ersson. According to Anthony Di Marco of The Daily Faceoff, that’s where Flyers GM Daniel Briere could potentially come calling for Woll.

“As for backup Samuel Ersson, sources tell Daily Faceoff the Flyers are still not sure what direction they will go with him. Ersson, 26, had an up and down season, finishing with a career worst .870 SV% – though he did bounce back later in the year,” Di Marco wrote.

“If the Flyers elect to go in a different direction, Joseph Woll of the Leafs is a name sources had indicated to DFO as a name the Flyers like. Woll, who turns 28 this July, is part of a three-goaltender situation in Toronto along with Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby; with all of them needing to clear waivers, one will likely be dealt in the summer.”

“Woll finished the season with a .899 SV% in 39 games played and has a career SV% of .906. He is under contract for two more seasons and carries an AAV of a little more than $3.66 million.”

Joseph Woll Was Selected By The Maple Leafs

A native of St. Louis, Missouri, Woll was selected by the Maple Leafs in the third round (62nd overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

He would make his NHL debut with the Maple Leafs in the 2021-22 season, appearing in four games.

So far in his career, he’s appeared in 117 games and posted a record of 63-43-0 along with a 2.94 goals-against average and a .906 save percentage. He’s also recorded four shutouts.

While playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Woll owns a record of 6-6 with a 2.73 goals-against average, a .906 save percentage, and one shutout.