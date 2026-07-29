Maple Leafs Urged to Sign 237-Hit Forward to Boost Roster

After a disastrous 2025-26 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs have responded by having an incredibly active offseason. New general manager John Chayka brought in many additions this offseason, including Darren Raddysh, Sergei Bobrovsky, Jack Roslovic, and Nick Paul, to name a few.

Yet, when looking at the Maple Leafs’ current roster, it is fair to argue that they could still use another forward to solidify their group. Because of this, they are now being viewed as a potential fit for one of the top free agents still available for the taking.

In a recent article for 6OnIce, Cody Misyk urged the Maple Leafs to boost their forward depth by signing free agent forward Eeli Tolvanen.

“Another scoring forward that the Leafs could add is Eeli Tolvanen,” Misyk wrote. “One of the most electric parts of Tolvanen’s game is his shot. He has an absolute cannon of a slapshot, which could be a great secondary weapon behind Matthews.”

With the Maple Leafs needing another top-nine forward, it would make sense if they tried to bring in Tolvanen. This is especially so if the 27-year-old forward could be had at a lower price, now that he has been on the free agent market for roughly a month.

Where Eeli Tolvanen Could Fit in the Maple Leafs’ Lineup If Signed

When looking at a spot in the Maple Leafs’ lineup where Tolvanen could fit, their third line stands out. He would have the potential to not only provide that line with a bit more offensive production but plenty of grit. This is because Tolvanen has recorded at least 187 hits over each of the last three seasons, including a career-high 237 in 2024-25.

Tolvanen would also give the Maple Leafs a player who can work in all situations. His solid all-around play could make him an option for both Toronto’s second power play unit and their penalty kill if they brought him in. With this, he would have the potential to be a solid depth addition for the Maple Leafs.

Tolvanen Could Be Low-Risk, High-Reward Signing for the Maple Leafs

If the Maple Leafs signed Tolvanen to a short-term deal, he would have the potential to be a very good low-risk, high-reward signing for them. At 27 years old, he is right in his prime. He has also already shown in multiple seasons that he can be a very solid top-nine forward.

During this past season with the Seattle Kraken, Tolvanen posted 12 goals and 24 assists in 78 games. This was after he scored a career-high 23 goals and recorded 35 points in 2024-25. However, his best season was in 2023-24, as he set a career-high with 41 points. With numbers like these, he could be a solid pickup for a Maple Leafs club that needs more depth offensive production.

Yet, with Tolvanen being one of the best free agents left, it is certainly possible that another team could pick him up soon. Because of this, if the Maple Leafs end up wanting to bring in Tolvanen, they should act quickly. He is one of the most intriguing free agents still available for the taking and could be a great fit on a Maple Leafs club that wants to be better in 2026-27.