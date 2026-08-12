Maple Leafs Trade Pitch Lands Penguins’ 6-Foot-8 Power Forward

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had an eventful offseason, but it is fair to wonder if they might not be done yet. When looking at their current roster, it would benefit them to add to their forward depth before the start of the season.

When looking at players who could make sense for the Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins forward Elmer Soderblom stands out as an interesting option. The Penguins are entering the season with a surplus of NHL-caliber forwards, so it would be understandable if a team like the Maple Leafs kicked tires on Soderblom.

Due to this, we here at Heavy Sports have a trade pitch that would have the Maple Leafs acquire Soderblom from the Penguins in an interesting summer swap.

Maple Leafs Get:

Elmer Soderblom

Penguins Get:

2027 Second-Round Pick

Philippe Myers

With this move, the Maple Leafs would be bringing in a young forward with size who would improve their depth. The Penguins, on the other hand, would get a second-round pick that they could use to improve their prospect pool and a solid veteran blueliner in Myers.

Penguins’ Elmer Soderblom Could Give the Maple Leafs’ Bottom Six a Nice Boost

If the Maple Leafs struck a deal for Soderblom, he could be a very strong addition to their bottom six. The 6-foot-8 forward showed after being traded to the Penguins last season that he has the potential to provide decent secondary offensive production. In 20 games with the Penguins after being acquired from the Detroit Red Wings at the deadline, he posted five goals and 10 points. He also had four goals and 11 points in 26 games for Detroit in 2024-25.

With numbers like these, Soderblom would give the Maple Leafs another option for their third line if acquired. However, Soderblom could also work on the Maple Leafs’ fourth line if acquired, as he plays a heavy game. His 99 hits in 59 games this past season effectively show that.

Soderblom’s versatility also adds to his appeal, as he is capable of playing multiple forward positions. Due to this, the Maple Leafs would have plenty of options to consider for the 6-foot-8 forward in their lineup if they acquired him.

Penguins’ Soderblom Could Be a Strong Fit on a Retooling Maple Leafs Club

With the Maple Leafs in the middle of retooling their roster, it could make a lot of sense for them to take a chance on a big and young forward like Soderblom. At just 25 years old, the 2019 sixth-round pick is still young enough that he could take his game to a new level and break out. Because of this, he could be a good player for the Maple Leafs to take a gamble on.

Yet, at a minimum, Soderblom would have the potential to be a very solid addition to Toronto’s bottom six if acquired. It will be interesting to see if the Maple Leafs consider kicking tires on him, as the fit looks very strong on paper.

In 106 career NHL games over three seasons, Soderblom has recorded 16 goals, 16 assists, 32 points, and 163 hits.