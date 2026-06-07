Embarrassing Reason Why Maple Leafs-Canadiens Blockbuster Fell Through Leaks

Multiple reports have indicated that the Toronto Maple Leafs were on the verge of sending forward Matthew Knies to the archival Montreal Canadiens at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

However, that trade ultimately fell through, and Knies remains with the Maple Leafs for now. While that would-be trade was the work of now-former Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving, it will be on new GM John Chayka to decide if Knies does fit the club’s new long-term vision under his leadership.

But now, additional details are leaking as to why the trade between Toronto and Montreal fell through, and they’re raising eyebrows between fans of both fanbases.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Trade With The Canadiens Failed For An Embarrassing Reason

According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman during a recent “32 Thoughts” podcast, the trade fell apart because it was submitted just a fraction too late after the 3:00 p.m. ET deadline on March 6.

“Now, I’ve heard some different variations on why it was late and whose fault it was that it was late, but I don’t know for sure,” Friedman said. “But suffice it to say, a lot of people pointed fingers at other people or gave different reasons as to why it didn’t happen.”