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Embarrassing Reason Why Maple Leafs-Canadiens Blockbuster Fell Through Leaks

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Matthew Knies #23 of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates during the first period against the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on January 18, 2025 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 7-3.
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Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Multiple reports have indicated that the Toronto Maple Leafs were on the verge of sending forward Matthew Knies to the archival Montreal Canadiens at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

However, that trade ultimately fell through, and Knies remains with the Maple Leafs for now. While that would-be trade was the work of now-former Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving, it will be on new GM John Chayka to decide if Knies does fit the club’s new long-term vision under his leadership.

But now, additional details are leaking as to why the trade between Toronto and Montreal fell through, and they’re raising eyebrows between fans of both fanbases.

The Toronto Maple Leafs Trade With The Canadiens Failed For An Embarrassing Reason

According to NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman during a recent “32 Thoughts” podcast, the trade fell apart because it was submitted just a fraction too late after the 3:00 p.m. ET deadline on March 6.

“Now, I’ve heard some different variations on why it was late and whose fault it was that it was late, but I don’t know for sure,” Friedman said. “But suffice it to say, a lot of people pointed fingers at other people or gave different reasons as to why it didn’t happen.”

Is it a trade that the Canadiens and GM Kent Hughes will want to explore again? Not likely, according to Friedman.

“I think it’s possible Montreal wanted to revisit it, but I don’t believe it will happen. I think that deal is off the table now,” Friedman said.

At best, this looks like a careless clerical error by both sides of the rivalry. And for now, Maple Leafs fans should be thankful that one of their top young pieces wasn’t dealt away to a decision rival that they’d have to play against multiple times a season.

The Maple Leafs Missed The Stanley Cup Playoffs In 2025-26

It wasn’t a good season for the Maple Leafs, who struggled to replace the offense of former forward Mitch Marner, traded to the Vegas Golden Knights. Not only did they struggle to put together consistent performances, but they also suffered multiple injuries to key players, eventually resulting in them missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2016.

According to NHL Hall of Fame defenseman Chris Pronger, not 0nly would the Maple Leafs not have been receiving enough in return for Knies, but it would also signal a full-on rebuilding process.

“I don’t think you are going to do that [Knies] deal; you’re going to do a bunch of deals. If you’re going to move Knies, you better be moving [William] Nylander and Matthews,” Pronger said. “It’s not like he’s past his prime; he hasn’t even got to his prime, so that one to me doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. Unless you are taking it to the studs, you don’t move him without moving other guys. There has to be a plan. You have to set parameters in place, and say, ok, if we’re moving this guy, then we’re moving this player and that player.”

Michael Whitaker Michael Whitaker is a sports journalist based in metro Detroit with nearly a full decade of experience with publications like Clutch Points and The Hockey News. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Eastern Michigan University. More about Michael Whitaker

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Embarrassing Reason Why Maple Leafs-Canadiens Blockbuster Fell Through Leaks

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