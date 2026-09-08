Ex-Maple Leafs Forward Cashes In With Divisional Rival

At the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline, former Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Brad Treliving executed a trade that most fans cringe of to this day when they recall it.

He acquired defenseman Brandon Carlo from the divisional rival Boston Bruins in return for Fraser Minten, a 2026 first-round draft pick (top-five protected), and a 2025 fourth-round draft pick.

Not only is Treliving no longer the GM of the Maple Leafs, as he was terminated in late March of his year, but Carlo is no longer on the Toronto blue line; he was dealt to the St. Louis Blues by new GM John Chayka.

In the meantime, Minten has cashed in with the Bruins, signing a seven-year, $50.4 million extension to remain with Boston for the foreseeable future.

Former Toronto Maple Leafs Draft Pick Fraser Minten Cashes In With The Bruins

Minten, who scored 17 goals with 18 assists in his first full season with the Bruins in 2025-26, is happy to be staying in place.

“Super excited to be a Bruin here for the next seven years,” Minten said via NHL.com. “I was hoping, through exit meetings (last season), I got the sense that there’d be an offer potentially coming through from (Bruins general manager) Don (Sweeney), so once the calendar turned and I was eligible for that I was expecting to hear something and I was happy it came out the way it did.

“I’ve loved everything since I’ve been here, the fans, the city, the organization, the culture that’s here, the history of winning. We’ve got the belief here that we can get to that again, so super happy to get signed up for a long time and get a chance to do that.”

Meanwhile, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said that the forward is well-deserving of the extension that he received.

“We are excited to have signed Fraser to a long-term extension,” Sweeney said. “Since joining our organization, Fraser has continued to grow and earn the accelerated trust of his teammates and coaching staff. His hockey sense, competitiveness, responsible two-way game, and offensive growth make him a valuable player for our group. This is a mutual long-term commitment that reflects our confidence in Fraser and the important role he will play, as well as Fraser’s belief in our team moving forward.”

Fraser Minten Originally Began His NHL Career With The Maple Leafs

Minten was drafted in the second round (38th overall pick) by the Maple Leafs in the 2022 NHL Draft and made his NHL debut the following season.

After returning to junior hockey, he rejoined the Maple Leafs in 2024-25, scoring his first NHL goal against Vegas. He recorded four points in 15 games before being traded to Boston for Brandon Carlo in March 2025.

Minten started with the American Hockey League affiliate Providence Bruins, where he posted seven points in 10 games, then earned another NHL opportunity.

He scored his first goal as a Bruin against New Jersey and finished the season with six NHL appearances.

So far in his NHL career, Minten has skated in 107 games, and has 20 goals with 20 assists.