Experience Could be the Deciding Factor in Maple Leafs Coaching Search

As the Toronto Maple Leafs continue their search for a new head coach ahead of the 2026-2027 season, the team has a variety of directions they could go in when it comes to making this decision.

Early on in the process, it felt that general manager John Chayka wanted to target an NHL newcomer for the position. The Maple Leafs were heavily linked to one of the top college coaches in the game, Denver’s David Carle. However, signs point to him staying at the NCAA level for the time being.

This has forced the Maple Leafs hand to look elsewhere. With Carle likely off the table, Toronto may opt for a different philosophy to determine the best coaching option available to them.

Toronto May Lean Towards Hiring an Experienced Coach

There are only so many young coaches that teams would feel confident putting behind the bench at the top level of hockey. As a result, searching for a coach with NHL experience may be preferable for Toronto management to consider.

Insider Elliotte Friedman believes this will be the case for the Maple Leafs. He stated on the 32 Thoughts podcast: “Assuming [David Carle] is out, then I think they’ll go for experience.”

An experienced coach would make sense if the goal for Toronto is to immediately return as a contender next season. That would be a more achievable goal with a guy who has been around the game for a long time versus someone who would need to learn on the fly how to win in the NHL.

Some notable names that have been in conversations for the Maple Leafs coaching role who potentially fit this bill include Peter Laviolette, Patrick Roy and Derek Lalonde.

Toronto Organization is Lacking in Experience

Not to mention, the Maple Leafs new front office is inexperienced. Elliotte Friedman brought up this point later in the podcast: “It was presented to me, John Chayka has been out of the NHL for a while; Mats Sundin has not been in the NHL on a day-to-day basis; I think the Leafs have considered the possibility they need an experienced coach because of that.”

Having both of the management and coaching staff lacking in experience would be a risky play for Toronto when it comes to the task of getting this team turned around in an efficient manner. A rebuild could be in the cards in that case, which would not go down well with Auston Matthews when the time arrives to negotiate a new contract in the near future.

Playoffs have to be a priority for this team to strive for next year. This group needs a coach who has that proven winning-pedigree. And if the Maple Leafs are to break back into the postseason, they need a coach that has a championship track record that can get them over the hump down the stretch.

Toronto has struggled consistently in the playoffs during recent times, cracking when the pressure is highest. These players need a man behind them that they feel confident in when the stakes matter most.