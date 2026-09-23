Maple Leafs Reveal Strong First Impressions Of Sergei Bobrovsky

As part of their major overhaul under new general manager John Chayka, the Toronto Maple Leafs managed to snag goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky from the divisional rival Florida Panthers, signing him to a three-year, $21 million deal.

Bobrovsky joins a Maple Leafs squad that not only missed the postseason last year, but also has only won two postseason series since 2004. Of course, it was Bobrovsky who played a key role in two of Toronto’s bitter playoff defeats, helping Florida beat them in the second round in 2023 and 2025.

But now, Bobrovsky is wearing the blue and white, and he’s already making a major impression on his teammates.

Sergei Bobrovsky Has Already Made A Major Impression On The Toronto Maple Leafs

According to new Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller, who was hired by Chayka to replace the fired Craig Berube after having previously been an assistant with the club earlier in his career, Bobrovsky’s aura is something that can’t be ignored.

“It’s really hard to describe,” Hiller said. “You’ve watched different athletes, you’ve seen them at the pinnacle of their sport, and they’re winning championships — he just fits that bill. Beyond playing as well as he has and having the career he’s had, he’s a champion. He’s such a humble guy, and so dedicated to being a professional athlete.

“He’s just got a great presence to him. But mark my words, he’s a fierce competitor. He’s a gentleman, and he treats you with respect, but inside, this guy’s doing everything he can to win.”

Meanwhile, Hiller made it clear that when Bobrovsky speaks, he commands attention despite being soft-spoken.

“You know, when he speaks, you listen,” Hiller said. “And he’s soft-spoken, you’ve got to lean in a little bit. And it’s coming from the best place. So, I would think it’s had a positive effect already. It’s hard to measure it, right? Let’s see as the season goes on. But I’ve talked to different players, and they’re just like, ‘I love this guy.’

“How could you not?”

Sergei Bobrovsky’s Teammates Are Happy He’s On Their Side Now

Having played against him so many times as divisional opponents, both Morgan Rielly and Darren Raddysh, the latter of whom is a new Leaf from Tampa Bay, expressed their happiness that Bobrovsky is now on their side.

“He’s been around long enough that he came in and our guys had some expectations of what he was like — in the gym, in terms of how he prepares,” Morgan Rielly said of the goalie Monday. “He’s met all those expectations. He’s just extremely dialled (in).”

“The way he prepares, the way he comes in every day, the way that he works in practice — he’s the hardest worker out there,” Raddysh said. “He’s been doing that his whole career. It’s pretty cool to see it in person.”

Bobrovsky and the Maple Leafs are back in preseason action on Wednesday evening, taking on the divisional rival Ottawa Senators; they’ll open the regular season at home against the Montreal Canadiens on Sept. 29.