Flames’ Matvei Gridin Gets ‘Weird’ Mitch Marner Comparison After Maple Leafs Game

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 5-2 to the Calgary Flames on Monday, October 26, and the game featured a rather curious moment early in the second period.

With the Flames already leading 2-0, forward Matvei Gridin scored and celebrated by performing the popular social media dance known as “the Griddy.”

On Tuesday’s edition of Daily Faceoff’s “The Leafs Morning Take,” Nick Alberga and former Leafs left-winger Jay Rosehill discussed the incident with irony, with Rosehill particularly critical of the Russian player.

Although he made it clear he wouldn’t go so far as to fight a player for doing something similar, he admitted he would at least approach him and say something like, “Good for you for doing that weird TikTok dance.”

However, Rosehill did not stop there, even going so far as to compare Gridin to Mitch Marner. Of course, he wasn’t referring to their talent, athleticism, or on-ice abilities, but rather to something about their personalities off the ice.

Rosehill Says Matvei Gridin’s Griddy Gives Him ‘Mitch Marner Vibes’

Rosehill first said, “Some people love it and say, ‘It’s harmless. We want to see more personality out of the players.’ Yeah, personality, not some d—headed weird dance from YouTube Shorts, you know? But I, you know, I’m 40 years old, and they’re younger, see, correct, or whatever, come up there. He’s laughing his head off, thinking it’s great. Different generation.”

“I personally wouldn’t like it. People are like, you would have kicked his ass. No, I wouldn’t go fight the guy because he did ‘the griddy.’ But I’d get in his ear and be like, nice little TikTok dance there, you d—head, and just make him feel stupid for it maybe. But that’s, that’s where it ends. It’s not for me, but it’s for some people to each their own, I guess, man.”

Alberga added while laughing, “Man, we’re not cool anymore. Let’s just be honest about it. We’re just not cool anymore. Like, the kids love this. You see how excited the Flames players were when they, when they gathered around Gaudreau to acknowledge that celebration?”

Rosehill responded, “Imagine an older guy does ‘the griddy,’ the young kids would laugh their faces off, being like, ‘Oh my God, the griddy’s like five years old.” You know, I don’t know what’s cool or what’s not. It was such a sick snipe, man.”

During the podcast, they showed footage of Gridin’s celebration, prompting Rosehill to say, “You know what that gives me? Mitch Marner vibes.” Alberga responded, “I didn’t want to say it, but it’s got that feel, doesn’t it?”