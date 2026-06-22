Florida Panthers Connected to Acquiring Maple Leafs Goalie

As they look to solidify their goaltending, the Florida Panthers are being connected to acquiring Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Samuel Ersson.

The Panthers pulled off a massive blockbuster trade on Sunday when they acquired former Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk for three first-round picks and a second-round pick. Joining his brother Matthew Tkachuk in Florida, the addition of Brady Tkachuk makes the Panthers even more dangerous as they look to make another Stanley Cup run next season after a down year that saw them miss out on the postseason entirely this past season, mostly due to injuries.

However, while the Panthers’ forward group looks as elite as it gets, and while they have a solid defense as well, their goaltending is a big question mark right now because long-time starter Sergei Bobrovsky is a free agent.

Bobrovsky is said to be looking for a six- or seven-year contract for $42 million, and the Panthers might not want to pay him that as he turns 38 this coming season. To that end, the Panthers are looking around the league to acquire another goalie, and Ersson might just be that guy.

Florida Panthers Interested in Samuel Ersson

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Florida is unlikely to re-sign Bobrovsky, and he believes the team may be interested in acquiring Ersson from the Maple Leafs to fill their void in net.

“I’ve heard it’s unlikely that Bobrovsky’s going to be back. I think that you should never guarantee anything this offseason, the way it’s been going, but I think it’s unlikely that he’s going to be back, so I wonder what they’re going to do in goal,” Friedman said.

“Maybe they have some interest in Ersson, who Toronto just acquired, and I’m not sure they’re going to keep him. But that’s the one thing I look at on their team and say, ‘How is that going to settle? What are they going to do in net?'”

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Samuel Ersson is a Buy-Low Candidate

The Maple Leafs just picked up Ersson in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers last week, along with defenseman Emil Andrae and a third-round pick, when they sent former goalie Joseph Woll and defenseman Simon Benoit the other way.

Ersson is a restricted free agent this summer, and the Maple Leafs may not bring him back because the team already has Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby lined up to be in their crease next season. So, a trade for Ersson seems likely, or potentially not qualifying him at all.

The 26-year-old Ersson had a down year for the Flyers, going 14-11-5 with a poor 3.12 GAA and a below-average .870 SV%. After being the Flyers’ starter the previous two seasons, he lost his starting job to Dan Vladar and then was traded to Toronto for Woll.

Still, he’s a young goalie, and perhaps the Panthers see potential in him and feel they can unlock it in Florida. Ersson likely wouldn’t cost much in a trade, and his next contract won’t break the bank since he’s coming off a down year, so it makes sense that Florida would be interested. Since they have spent so much on their skaters, the Panthers likely want to go cheap in net, and Ersson could be their guy.